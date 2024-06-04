REESE'S Brand Announces NEW Jumbo Cup with Even More Peanut Butter. You're Welcome

Treat yourself, REESE'S fans. We won't judge.

HERSHEY, Pa., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delighting fans with its NEW limited-edition product, REESE'S Jumbo Cup offers fans more of what they love. This mega-sized treat is equivalent to four REESE'S King Size Cups in one (aka one full king-sized pack), while still maintaining the mouthwatering ratio of chocolate to peanut butter enthusiasts adore. Now that's math we can get behind.

Reese’s NEW Jumbo Cup, available for a limited time at select retailers nationwide this summer.

So, go ahead. Revel in the perfect balance of even more iconic REESE'S peanut butter with just the right amount of chocolate all on your own. We know you want to. This droolworthy innovation expands the REESE'S brand product lineup as the treat yourself option you've been waiting for. And we have the stats to back it up, as 79%1 of consumers say that the Jumbo Cup is even more filling than both the Regular and Big Cups. This new innovation provides sweet, filling satisfaction to those looking for a no sharing required kind of treat at any time of day.

"There's nothing quite like our iconic combination of chocolate and classic REESE'S peanut butter, so we're making REESE'S fans dreams come true by quadrupling the size of our fan-favorite King Size Peanut Butter Cups," said Melissa Blette, REESE'S senior brand manager. "We've seen the passion that fans have for the brand, and we're excited to bring a new, larger cup for them to continue enjoying the chocolate and peanut butter goodness that only REESE'S peanut butter cups can provide."

REESE'S Jumbo Cups are available starting this summer at select retailers nationwide, while supplies last. Feel free to drool, REESE'S lovers. We get it.

1 Nielsen BASES

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, REESE'S, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

