Reese's Fans Scream 'It's Lava Time, Baby!' for Big Game Ad

Hey, PSA: Don't Eat Lava. Eat Reese's Chocolate Lava.

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold on to your chocolate and peanut butter-loving grandma…because It's Lava Time, Baby! Ever since Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup hit stores nationwide, fans everywhere have been buzzing with excitement, like a volcano ready to erupt. To address this build-up, the #1 candy franchise in the US1 is returning to the Big Game with a serious public service announcement…

Don't eat lava. Eat Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup instead.

Reese’s Chocolate Lava Big Cup available NOW in standard and king sizes.

When Reese's fans are involved, there's no volcano they won't climb to get their hands on their favorite treats – especially the new Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup. To capture this sheer excitement, the brand is back in the Big Game with a new ad with its signature humor. In the :30s spot created by Erich & Kallman, a concerned park ranger reports live from the site of an active volcano where Reese's fans are going to extreme lengths to get their hands and taste buds on the lava flow. As passion builds, a team of park rangers rein in the mayhem – saving grandma from scootering into the lava – and clearing the confusion: Don't. Eat. Lava. Eat ooey-gooey Chocolate Lava. Classic mix-up, fans.

"There's nothing better than seeing our fans go wild over new flavor additions to the classic Reese's chocolate and peanut butter combo," said Ryan Riess, vice president of brand strategy and creative development, The Hershey Company. "The Big Game is the perfect stage to showcase our fan's energy – whether that be from the top of a volcano or on the couch during football Sunday."

It's Lava Time, Baby – All Week Long

To build upon last year's Big Game success, this year, the brand is bringing its ad out of the big screen and taking fan engagement to new heights (literally) in the lead up to the most active stage in sports and media.

Shout "It's Lava Time, Baby!" at Reese's Voice Activated Volcano at the Riverwalk Outlets (500 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130) on Tuesday, February 4 and receive a free Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup.

"It's Lava Time, Baby!" at Voice Activated Volcano at the Riverwalk Outlets (500 Port of New Orleans Pl, 70130) on and receive a free Chocolate Lava Big Cup. Snack on Reese's with the Kelce brothers all week long as we celebrate the start of our year-long partnership with the New Heights podcast and pop-up on Jason's ESPN show, "They Call it Late Night" in the lead-up to the Big Game.

on with the Kelce brothers all week long as we celebrate the start of our year-long partnership with the New Heights podcast and pop-up on Jason's ESPN show, "They Call it Late Night" in the lead-up to the Big Game. Stream (and listen to) Barstool Sports live from NOLA. Your favorite unapologetic hosts across Barstool's live podcasts and digital shows will match Reese's fans' unapologetic love for chocolate lava. If you're not already, follow Barstool Sports' shows and personalities on social media and don't miss Reese's real life Chocolate Volcano.

Don't Want to Visit a Volcano to Experience the Lava?

No worries, Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup is available in standard and king sizes at retailers nationwide. Stock up NOW and keep your eyes open for a new snack size option coming to shelves this March…

JUST REMEMBER: DON'T EAT LAVA. EAT REESE'S CHOCOLATE LAVA.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

