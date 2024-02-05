Reese's Fans Scream 'YES!' for Caramel Big Cup in Big Game Ad

Shop DashMart on DoorDash this week to get a free taste of your new favorite treat.*

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the #1 candy brand in the US1, Reese's knows a thing or two about perfection. When the news broke that Reese's brand was changing its iconic peanut butter cups, fans were left screaming, "NOOOOOOOOOOO!" And who could blame them? No one likes it when something perfect changes. But what if you perfected perfection? Enter Reese's Caramel Big Cup.

For the first time in a Big Cup, Reese's is layering gooey caramel into its beloved peanut butter cups – a mouth-watering upgrade to the already amazing combination of chocolate and peanut butter perfection. So, don't panic Reese's lovers and friends; the classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup isn't going anywhere – you're just getting another option to love.

To introduce this game-changing confection, the Reese's brand will return to football's biggest stage for the first time since 2020 with a :30s spot, produced by Erich & Kallman. Narrated by Reese's super fan, Will Arnett, six neighborhood friends are taken on an emotional rollercoaster as they gather for the Big Game. As they gear-up for kick-off, the group hears of changes coming to their beloved Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and pandemonium ensues. The exaggerated, yet relatable reactions (Reese's fans, you get it) only stop when it's revealed that Reese's isn't changing, it's just getting an upgrade with the introduction of the ultimate trio of chocolate, peanut butter AND CARAMEL. That's a move everyone can yell 'YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!' for.

"Reese's Caramel Big Cups are the biggest thing to hit the candy aisle since chocolate and peanut butter, so the launch deserved nothing less than a spot during the biggest moment in sports and snacking," said Ryan Riess, vice president creative & brand strategy, The Hershey Company. "We're returning to the Big Game this year to show the world exactly how passionate our fans are for Reese's."

To help prep for the Big Game, Reese's and DoorDash will be delivering Reese's Caramel Big Cups directly to your door. From February 5 through February 11, fans in select cities will get their hands on a free Reese's Caramel Big Cup with every DashMart order on DoorDash. Quantities are limited and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

For those in Las Vegas, the Reese's brand is also upping the ante as an official partner of Shaq's Fun House. At the star-studded event taking place on Friday, February 9, Big Game goers will experience a jaw-dropping activation with stilt walkers, clowns and circus performers parading about, handing out Reese's Caramel Big Cups to all attendees. If your invite got lost in the mail, don't worry. You can grab Reese's Caramel Big Cup at Hershey's Chocolate World in the New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

And for the rest of America, Reese's Caramel Big Cups are available now, at retailers nationwide!

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

