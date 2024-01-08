Reese's is Back in the Big Game with a New Spot

Ninety-five years of 'perfecting perfection' has led to this moment

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reese's brand, the unapologetic purveyor of the most perfect combination of chocolate and peanut butter and the #1 candy brand in the US1, will grace our screens during the biggest snacking moment of the year with a new commercial during the "Big Game." The 30-second spot, produced by Erich & Kallman, plays on the extreme passion fans have for both rooting for their favorite teams, as well as their passion for Reese's Cups.

"Reese's has a fervent fan base who are as emotionally invested in our iconic pairing of peanut butter and chocolate, much like the fan bases of the two teams in the Big Game," said Ryan Riess, vice president creative & brand strategy, The Hershey Company. "We're excited for the biggest candy brand to return to the biggest stage after four years."

For 95 years, Reese's has been treating fans to its irreplaceable and iconic peanut butter cups. The snacking juggernaut has experienced meteoric growth with a 9.1% CAGR over the past four years2 and can be found in over 80% of American households in the past three years3.

The last and only time Reese's brand aired an ad during the Big Game was in 2020 to announce Reese's Take 5 bar.

In addition to the new commercial, Reese's will also be giving fans more of what they want via a range of activities with strategic partners leading up to the game. Stay tuned to watch Reese's perfect perfection.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

