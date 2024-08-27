Reese's New Chocolate Lava Big Cup is Erupting with Ooey, Gooey Filling

The new dessert-inspired Chocolate Lava Big Cup is available nationwide starting in August

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- They said it couldn't be done, but Reese's has perfected perfection once again with its new Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup. The new dessert-inspired offering provides Reese's fans with a rich experience in the form of an extra layer of ooey-gooey, chocolatey filling. Don't worry, we won't judge if you're about to start drooling.

Mt.Reese's erupting with the news of Reese's New Chocolate Lava Big Cup. Reese’s Chocolate Lava Big Cup, king size; also available in standard size.

Expanding on the success of Reese's Caramel Big Cup, Chocolate Lava adds a decadent, delicious, and uniquely combined new product to the brand's fan-favorite product portfolio. Emulating the decadence of the center of a chocolate lava cake, the new offering gives a rich and gooey eating experience that complements the iconic chocolate and peanut butter combination that fans know and love.

To ensure that Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup got the BIG welcome it deserves, the brand created the ultimate visual feast, Mt. Reese's – a CGI chocolate and peanut butter lava volcano. The virtual creation of chocolate and peanut butter lovers' dreams brings the decadence of the latest addition to the Big Cup line to Mount Rainier for fans to celebrate the fire new product on social media. Did somebody say, "eighth wonder of the world?!"

"On the heels of last year's Reese's Caramel Big Cup launch, we felt the excitement that erupted for the extra layer in our big cup line and wanted to give our fans a delicious experience beyond the everyday," said Melissa Blette, senior brand manager, Reese's, "Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup delivers a satisfying treat that helps fans experience a unique, tasteful adventure through its decadent chocolate lava layer."

Starting in August, Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup will be available in standard and king sizes at retailers nationwide. Check out @reeses social media to see Mt. Reese's erupting with even more Reese's goodness for fans to take an adventure into the heart of deliciousness.

Now that's perfection, erupted.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

