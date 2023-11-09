Reese's Perfects Perfection with the First-Ever Reese's Caramel Big Cup

The biggest thing to hit the candy aisle since the introduction of chocolate and peanut butter

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 9, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations, Caramel. Reese's just gave you an upgrade. Known for its iconic duo of chocolate and peanut butter, Reese's brand is introducing a game-changing addition to the candy aisle: Reese's Caramel Big Cup.

They said it couldn't be done, but Reese's just made the most mouth-watering candy even more irresistibly amazing. The Reese's brand is adding a gooey layer of caramel to the already perfect peanut butter cup in a Big Cup format for the first time ever. Too bold? Nah. Reese's Caramel Big Cup is giving the fans what they want.

Reese’s Caramel Big Cup, standard size; also available in king size.
"Next to peanut butter, caramel is the most requested combination with chocolate – and while Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are already perfect, ask, and you shall receive," said Emily Stover, Reese's senior associate brand manager. "As the experts in chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness, we know what our fans want, and we're delivering on that with the Reese's Caramel Big Cup."

Starting November 17, consumers nationwide can enjoy standard and king size packages of the brand-new Reese's Caramel Big Cup. Try it for yourself – you'll agree, Reese's Caramel Big Cup is PERFECTION, PERFECTED.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company
The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese'sKit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPopPirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

SOURCE The Hershey Company

