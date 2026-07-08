REESE'S PIECES Unveils New Chocolate Cookie Candy Nationwide

This innovation taps into consumers' growing appetite for snacks with satisfying texture, creating a mini bite that's as fun to eat as it is delicious. Whether tossed into a bag for an afternoon snack, shared during a road trip or enjoyed alongside a favorite movie, REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie was made to fit every snacking occasion.

REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie launches nationwide July 17 in pouches, with king size to follow later in 2026. The product will also be available at shop.hersheys.com July 25.

A New Way to Enjoy REESE'S PIECES

REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie was made for fans who want more texture, more crunch and more ways to enjoy the classic peanut butter and chocolate combination. Each bite brings together a crispy chocolate cookie center, creamy peanut butter flavor and the candy shell that makes REESE'S PIECES instantly recognizable.

Poppable and shareable: Made for anytime snacking, whether fans are on the go, watching a movie or sharing with friends.

Made for anytime snacking, whether fans are on the go, watching a movie or sharing with friends. Texture in every bite: A crispy cookie center, creamy peanut butter flavor and crunchy candy shell deliver a layered eating experience.

A crispy cookie center, creamy peanut butter flavor and crunchy candy shell deliver a layered eating experience. A long-awaited innovation: The first U.S. REESE'S PIECES innovation in 10 years gives fans a new way to enjoy the beloved candy.

"Reese's has always been known for its signature peanut butter and chocolate combination, and with this innovative product, we're excited to give consumers a fresh way to experience it," said Melissa Blette, Senior Brand Manager, Reese's at The Hershey Company. "REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie delivers a perfect balance of our legendary peanut butter flavor with a sweet crunch, creating an entirely new shareable snacking experience for the fan-favorite candy."

FAQs

What is REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie?

REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie is a new REESE'S PIECES innovation that combines the brand's peanut butter candy with a crispy chocolate cookie center and crunchy candy shell.

When does REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie launch?

REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie launches nationwide July 17 in pouches, with king size to follow later in 2026. For more additional product information, please visit HERE.

What makes REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie different?

The new candy adds a crispy chocolate cookie center to the classic REESE'S PIECES experience, creating a layered bite with peanut butter flavor, cookie crunch and a candy shell.

Is this the first REESE'S PIECES innovation in the U.S.?

REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie is the first REESE'S PIECES innovation in the U.S. in 10 years.

What sizes will be available?

REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie will launch in pouches, with king size to follow later in 2026.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness and a vision to lead next generation snacking. Hershey brings together more than 20,000 employees worldwide to deliver delicious, high-quality products across more than 85 brands in approximately 65 countries, generating more than $11.7 billion in annual revenues.

Hershey brings its full portfolio to market as ONE Hershey, spanning confection, salty and functional snacking categories with beloved brands like Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers; salty snacks including SkinnyPop, LesserEvil, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels; and a protein portfolio including ONE Brands and Fulfil.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has operated fairly, ethically and sustainably. Founder Milton Hershey established Milton Hershey School in 1909, and that legacy of purpose endures today through the company's commitment to helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

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SOURCE The Hershey Company