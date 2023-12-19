Refillable Popcorn and Drinks Coming Soon to a Regal Near You

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 22, Regal is proud to offer the best way to enjoy a trip to the movies with a refillable popcorn bucket and soft drink cup. Guests will be able to refill their collectible containers for only $10 on all subsequent trips to the movies in 2024. The refillable containers will be available for purchase while supplies last at participating Regal theatres and just in time for the holiday season.

"We are excited to offer refillable containers to enjoy your favorite concessions at a reduced price when seeing the latest blockbusters at Regal in 2024," said John Curry, Senior Vice President Commercial at Regal. "These will make the perfect gift for all movie lovers this holiday season."

Beginning on December 22 at participating Regal theatres, Regal Crown Club (RCC) members can purchase the refillable bucket at a reduced price of $22 and $14 for the soft drink cup. RCC members can also bundle and save an additional $4 when they are purchased together. Unlimited subscribers will receive an additional 10% off the RCC rates. If you are not an RCC member, not to worry, you can sign up for free to receive the benefits of membership or you can purchase the refillable bucket for $26 and the soft drink cup for $16 (bundle & save $4).

On subsequent theatre visits, guests and RCC members will be charged $10 to refill the container combo, $6 to only refill the popcorn bucket or $4 to only refill the soft drink cup. Regal Unlimited subscribers also receive 10% off for refills.

Not only do RCC members and Unlimited subscribers receive reduced pricing on the refillable containers, but they accumulate credits for these purchases that can be redeemed for free movies and collectible merchandise. Download the Regal mobile app or visit the Regal site at REGmovies.com to join or subscribe.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,808 screens in 428 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of November 30, 2023. We believe that the size, reach, and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

