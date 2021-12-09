ReFocus Eye Health Welcomes Michelle L. White, M.D., Expands to Cornea Specialization

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye Health ("ReFocus"), a forward-thinking, innovative network of world-class ophthalmologists and optometrists, has announced today that it has continued to expand its cornea services in Waterbury, Connecticut with the addition of Michelle L. White, M.D. Dr. White is a board-certified ophthalmologist who specializes in anterior segment, cataracts, cornea transplant surgery and laser vision correction.

"Because of Refocus' mission to elevate eye care, we're consistently welcoming the best and brightest clinical staff with specializations that allow us to expand our quality care for our patients," said Dan Doman, CEO of ReFocus Management. "ReFocus' partnership with Dr. White builds on this objective. We're thrilled to welcome her to the team."

Founded in 2018, ReFocus Management provides practice management services and ReFocus Eye Health provides top-quality eye care through its network of premium physician partners across 15 locations in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The addition of Dr. White to ReFocus brings a highly-skilled cornea transplant surgeon and specialty cornea care into its Waterbury location and the ReFocus Eye Surgery Center.

About ReFocus:

ReFocus Management takes a fresh, enlightened approach to ophthalmology practice management. Backed by permanent capital, ReFocus Management supports the ReFocus ophthalmology practices and surgery centers with an exclusive focus on enabling quality care and long-term, sustainable growth. ReFocus Management is headquartered in Stamford, CT. To learn more, visit www.refocuseyedoctors.com .

SOURCE ReFocus Eye Health