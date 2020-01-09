Refreshed 2020 Honda Civic Type R Breaks Cover at Tokyo Auto Salon

The new 2020 Civic Type R incorporates numerous changes to improve its already stellar driving dynamics, including new two-piece brake rotors and new brake pads designed to reduce fade and improve high-speed braking efficiency. Suspension revisions for 2020 will include updated dampers for better ride comfort, stiffer rear bushings for better grip, and modifications to the front suspension to reduce friction and improve steering feel. Exterior design enhancements will also include a new larger front grille opening for improved engine cooling, and the 2020 model will be available in a new, Type R-exclusive Boost Blue.

For the 2020 model year, drivers can also expect added refinement, including a new Alcantara™-wrapped steering wheel and a new shifter with a restyled knob and shorter shift throws. The 2020 Civic Type R also adds the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, marking the first time that Honda Sensing® will be available as standard equipment on all Civic models and trims.

Under the hood, the 2020 Civic Type R continues to draw power from a race-bred 2.0-liter direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC™ valvetrain putting out a peak 306-horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque (both SAE net), with power to the front wheels delivered through a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. As before, drivers can choose between three driving modes – Comfort, Sport and +R – that vary suspension firmness, steering and throttle response. New for 2020 is Active Sound Control, which modifies interior sound in concert with chosen drive mode. The Type R's selectable drive modes and sophisticated design make it both a thrilling companion on a mountain road or a racetrack and a remarkably civilized daily driver with a degree of flexibility unmatched in its competitive set, especially at the price.

Additional information about the U.S.-spec 2020 Civic Type R will be available closer to its on-sale date later this year.

