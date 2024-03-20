Refreshed 2025 Hyundai Tucson and Santa Cruz to Debut at New York International Auto Show

Debut takes place at 9:20 a.m. ET , March 27 , at the New York International Auto Show and can be watched online here: https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/2025-tucson-and-santa-cruz

Significant updates throughout the 2025 Tucson SUV comprehensively improve Hyundai's best-selling vehicle

2025 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle benefits from more aggressive design, improved capability

Both models receive dramatic cabin upgrades, including new infotainment, safety and convenience features

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai will celebrate the North American debut of the redesigned 2025 Tucson and the world debut of the enhanced 2025 Santa Cruz at the New York International Auto Show with a live and digital news conference reveal event on Wednesday, March 27.

Teaser image of the 2025 Hyundai Tucson is photographed in California City, Calif., on Feb. 22, 2024. U.S. version. Teaser image of the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT is photographed in California City, Calif., on Feb. 22, 2024. Teaser sketch of the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT by Kellen Gustine, exterior designer, Hyundai Design North America.

The updated 2025 Tucson continues to build upon its successful Sensuous Sportiness design identity with a more commanding appearance, updated lighting signatures, new alloy wheels and a dramatically redesigned interior with improved tech and usability. Santa Cruz offers an even more rugged exterior redesign along with a reimagined cabin featuring new infotainment, improved ergonomics and additional advanced driver assistance systems.

The reveals will take place at 9:20 a.m. ET on March 27, during the New York International Auto Show media days at the Jacob Javits Convention Center and can be watched on YouTube around the world. The digital broadcast can be viewed at https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/2025-tucson-and-santa-cruz.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

