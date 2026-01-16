RefrigiWear® Supports Western Alaska Flood Recovery with Critical Cold-Weather Gear Donation Through 6th Avenue Outfitters

Cold-weather gear donation helps protect Alaska families and workers rebuilding after catastrophic flooding

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear, the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear and personal protective equipment for extreme cold, is supporting recovery efforts in Western Alaska following the devastation caused by Typhoon Halong. The company has donated more than $18,000 in high-performance insulated gear to help protect recovery workers and displaced families as winter conditions set in.

RefrigiWear's contribution is being coordinated through 6th Avenue Outfitters, a Native Alaskan-owned cooperative in Anchorage that is leading the on-the-ground effort to collect, prepare, and distribute critical cold-weather supplies in partnership with the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) and the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP).

6th Avenue Outfitters has organized a $30,000 donation of outdoor clothing and equipment, including $25,000 in winter boots and jackets, to assist families and workers displaced by the storm. RefrigiWear's gear donation adds to that effort, helping recovery teams stay safe and warm while they rebuild flood-damaged homes and infrastructure across the Yukon–Kuskokwim Delta and other coastal communities.

Gear Built for Alaska's Toughest Conditions

RefrigiWear's donation includes Freezer Edge® Jackets, Freezer Edge® Bib Overalls, and Insulated Abrasion Safety Gloves. The garments are comfort-rated for temperatures as low as -30°F and feature wind-tight, water-repellent ripstop outershells, high-visibility reflective materials, and durable insulation to withstand long hours of work in freezing, wet, and windy environments.

"After nearly four decades outfitting Alaskans for the cold, we know RefrigiWear gear meets their needs perfectly," says Kate Mauldin, owner of 6th Avenue Outfitters. "It's exactly what people working and living in Alaska's harshest conditions need to stay protected and keep going."

The first shipment of gear is being distributed through 6th Avenue Outfitters and AVCP to recovery crews in Western Alaska. RefrigiWear's donation has also been sent to Calista Corporation to support additional workers assisting with cleanup and rebuilding efforts throughout the region. All of the donated gear was sized specifically for the individual workers receiving it, ensuring proper fit and full protection in severe winter conditions. AVCP was selected as a partner because of its established network of 56 village councils throughout the Yukon–Kuskokwim Delta. This network will help donated supplies reach the communities most directly impacted by the storm quickly and efficiently.

Additional deliveries are planned as families are relocated to Bethel, Fairbanks, and Anchorage. In Anchorage, several hundred displaced residents have already received more than $5,000 in donated gloves, hats, and neck warmers through 6th Avenue Outfitters' relief center.

Leigh Stadelmeier, Vice President of B2B Outdoor Sales for RefrigiWear, says the company is proud to play a part in protecting those doing difficult recovery work.

"In disaster recovery, the work is demanding, and the conditions are unforgiving," explains Stadelmeier. "Our mission is to protect those who show up to do the hardest work, whether they are rebuilding their own community or helping their neighbors recover. Partnering with 6th Avenue Outfitters allows us to get this gear directly to the people who need it most."

Statewide Effort to Keep Communities Warm and Working

Typhoon Halong left widespread flooding across Alaska's western coastline, destroying homes and displacing hundreds of families just weeks before freezing temperatures arrived. With cleanup underway and recovery crews facing months of difficult work, properly insulated gear is vital to ensure safety and comfort in harsh conditions.

Stadelmeier adds, "These are some of the toughest working conditions anywhere. Our role is to support the people putting in the effort to get their communities back on their feet."

