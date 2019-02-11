Regal & CJ 4DPLEX Open 200th ScreenX Theatre

The new ScreenX auditorium is located at the Regal Edwards Marq*E theatre in Houston. This location brings the current Regal ScreenX count to 12 and is also home to the immersive, multi-sensory film format, 4DX, which opened last month in January. The latest ScreenX opening is part of the previously announced major expansion plan with the Cineworld Group, the parent company of Regal.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theatre experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience.

"This installation is very special to us as it marks a new global threshold for ScreenX," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "This is another big step in the global expansion of our immersive theatre experience and we hope to continue to reach new markets so more people can experience ScreenX."

"We are truly excited to bring ScreenX to our Marq*E location in Houston and, in doing so, be a part of ScreenX's historic 200th opening," said Ken Thewes, CMO at Regal. "We're always looking for innovative technologies to engage our audiences and ScreenX offers a new level of excitement for our guests to experience movies in an incredibly immersive way."

About Regal

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,219 screens in 551 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia as of January 27, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!"

Additional information is available on the company's website at www.REGmovies.com.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created immersive film technologies for theatres worldwide that include '4DX', 'ScreenX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

4DX provides moviegoers with an immersive, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 610 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 71,000 4DX seats operate in 616 auditoriums, spanning 62 countries.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theatre experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 200 screens around the world, including 87 screens in South Korea; 66 screens in China; 16 in the United States; 8 in England; 4 in Turkey; 4 in Japan; 3 in Switzerland; 2 in France; 2 in Vietnam and 1 in Spain, Hungary, UAE, Kuwait, Thailand, Indonesia, Israel and Canada.

Media contacts:

CJ 4DPLEX REGAL Haein Jung Richard Grover (213) 378 - 2064 (865) 925-9539 haein.jung1@cj.net richard.grover@regalcinemas.com

SOURCE Regal

Related Links

http://www.REGmovies.com

