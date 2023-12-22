Regal and Audible Launch Audiobook to Screen Program Featuring "The Boys in The Boat"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal and Audible, an Amazon company, collaborate for the first-time bringing movies and audiobooks together for their respective audiences. Amazon MGM Studios' The Boys in the Boat, in theaters this Christmas, is the first title they are working on together, offering the first chapter of the audiobook and a special Audible promotion to complete the listen.

Regal Audible MGM Logos

Regal and Audible's mutual efforts are to engage and convert audiobook enthusiasts to see literary-based films in theaters and encourage early listening to the audiobook before the film's release, driving Audible memberships and ticket sales. This collaboration opens the door to multiple engagement opportunities with Amazon MGM and other studios.

The program started on Friday, December 8, tied to the film's ticket presale launch, offering a free first chapter listen to the audiobook of The Boys in The Boat, published by Penguin Random House. Along with the links to purchase tickets, there was a special The Boys in The Boat "Page to Screen" featurette included.

Following the launch, Regal and Audible offered Regal Crown Club members a two-month extended free trial of Audible Premium Plus, which includes two credits and access to the Audible Plus Catalog.

"Audible is excited to support audiobook-to-screen titles with Regal and Amazon MGM Studios and extend incredible storytelling experiences to new listeners," said Derek Murphy, Head of Audible Business Development.

"Regal is excited to work with Audible to launch the first of its kind collaboration," said Kelly Hawkins, Head of Loyalty. "Regal Crown Club members can create an amazing experience by listening to the audiobook for the upcoming movies, joining in conversations and meet-ups at Regal with other club members to then see the book on the big screen."

"Echoing Regal's sentiment that it's the perfect collaboration between powerhouses like Audible, Regal and Amazon MGM Studios to bring impactful and magical stories, to new and engaged audiences, like George Clooney's The Boys in The Boat," said Kevin Wilson, Amazon MGM Head of Distribution. "We are thrilled to embark on this first-time endeavor and look forward to featuring our rich and diverse book-to-screen titles."

ABOUT THE BOYS IN THE BOAT FILM:
The Boys in the Boat is a sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction book written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world.

ABOUT REGAL:
Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,808 screens in 428 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of November 30, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

ABOUT AUDIBLE, INC.:
Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ: AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible's catalog includes more than 850,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.

