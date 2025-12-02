Regal Celebrates Exceptional 10-Day Performance as 1.1 Million Unique and New Guests Visit Theatres This Holiday Movie Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal theatres across the country experienced extraordinary performance over a 10-day stretch this holiday movie season, as moviegoers embraced the release of two franchise event films. Across Thanksgiving Week, Regal welcomed 1.1 million unique and new guests, recording one of the strongest attendance surges of the year and reinforcing the renewed strength of the theatrical experience.

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

Regal achieved multiple performance highlights during this 10-day holiday window, including the highest Thanksgiving food and beverage SPP (spend per patron) in company history, up 9% year-over-year for the same period.

Since the opening of Wicked: For Good, six days during the 10-day holiday period ranked among the top 25 highest SPP days of all time for Food & Beverage at Regal, underscoring the film's powerful impact on premium guest spending.

Black Friday also delivered a standout milestone for the company, marking the best Friday of 2025 so far, with the highest occupancy and admits. Premium large formats (PLFs) at Regal accounted for 18.6% of the company's total box office gross during Thanksgiving Week, up 3.7% from last year, confirming moviegoers continued preference for immersive cinema experiences.

"With the appeal of our studio partners' forthcoming release schedule coupled with our ongoing focus on guest experience, attendance at Regal will continue to increase through the end of 2025," said Eduardo Acuna, Chief Executive Officer at Regal Cineworld. "Six of the top 25 performing theatres in the country during Thanksgiving Week were Regal locations, which is a testament to the way we're elevating the moviegoing experience across our theatre network. We're thrilled to see millions of new guests choosing Regal to enjoy the biggest films of the season and look forward to building on this momentum entering 2026."

The surge in attendance was driven by the overwhelming popularity of Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2, two of the year's most anticipated and celebrated franchise releases. These titles energized audiences of all ages and brought families, fans, and casual moviegoers back to theatres in remarkable numbers.

Regal amplified audience excitement through exclusive promotions, elevated concession offerings, and limited-edition merchandise tied to each film, enhancing the overall guest experience and driving exceptional holiday engagement.

Advance tickets for current and upcoming releases are available for purchase at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, or through REGmovies.com. Regal guests can also secure seats for multiple titles by joining Regal Unlimited, where subscribers see as many movies, whenever and wherever they want.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,441 screens in 399 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of November 30, 2025. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

Media Contact

Kevan Kerr

Senior Communications Manager at Regal

(865) 925-9739

SOURCE Regal