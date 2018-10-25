Regal Drives Theatre Innovation with Nationwide Rebrand

"The entertainment industry is progressing further into the future, driven by cutting-edge technology and creativity," said Ken Thewes, CMO at Regal. "We are motivated to adapt and change for the better to make sure our guests have an incredible experience from the moment they walk through the door. Regal is an industry trendsetter, and our rebranding project is part of that. In order to deliver on its promise, Regal will invest in top technology, like IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and others, the best cinema design and service, all to ensure that our customers enjoy the ultimate cinema experience."

The new logo's orange color pays homage to Knoxville, the home of the Tennessee Volunteers, where Regal's headquarters reside. The icon next to the text has a dual significance, representing both the aperture of a camera, as well as a downward view of the signature Regal crown. The updated logo's sleek design is a great fit for the movie exhibitor, as Regal continues to streamline the entertainment experience and provide a variety of enhanced moviegoing options.

Regal's sub-brands, Edwards Cinemas and United Artists, will also begin using the new logo during the rollout process. In the near future, moviegoers can look forward to the three groups unifying under the updated Regal brand.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operating one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world, with over 9,000 screens across 11 territories including over 7,300 screens in the United States, located in 557 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia as of September 30, 2018. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being 'The Best Place to Watch a Movie!'

Additional information is available on the company's website at www.REGmovies.com .

Media Contacts:

Richard M. Grover

Vice President of Communications

865-925-9539

Find exclusive video content of the new logo here: https://youtu.be/Ps0uMEQODI4

SOURCE Regal

Related Links

http://www.REGmovies.com

