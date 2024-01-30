Regal Introduces Saturday Morning Kids Flicks

Regal

30 Jan, 2024, 19:33 ET

Enjoy $2 family friendly movies at over 400 locations across the country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 3, Regal introduces its Saturday Morning Kids Flicks (SMKF) series of $2 family friendly movies at theatres nationwide. Each Saturday, the first showtime will feature a popular PG-rated title with the previous week's movie also available for an encore viewing. SMKF attendees may also purchase a $5 snack pack to pair with their movie.

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)
"While Regal always offers the latest and greatest movies, with Saturday Morning Kids Flicks, we want to provide families and younger viewers the opportunity to revisit some of the greatest family movies back on the big screen at Regal," said Andrew Turner, Head of Film at Regal. "As the love of moviegoing is generational, we plan on showcasing movies that appeal to every member of the family every Saturday morning."

This Saturday, February 3, the SMKF program kicks off with last year's blockbuster hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which became the second-biggest animated film of all time. Following in the footsteps of Mario and Luigi, other upcoming and much beloved titles like Kung Fu Panda, The Iron Giant, and Shrek have been scheduled.

Date

Saturday Morning Kids Flicks

Feb. 3

Feb. 10

Feb. 17

Feb. 24

Mar. 2

Mar. 9

Mar. 16

Mar. 23

Mar. 30

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

How to Train Your Dragon

Trolls

Kung Fu Panda

The Iron Giant 25th Anniversary

The Lego Movie 10th Anniversary

Shrek

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Hop

Tickets for Saturday Morning Kids Flicks are available to purchase at theatre box offices and kiosks, on the Regal mobile app or through REGmovies.com. Regal guests can also join the Regal Crown Club or subscribe to Regal Unlimited through the mobile app or website.

Regal Unlimited allows subscribers to see as many movies whenever and wherever they want, including all Saturday Morning Kids Flicks titles. Unlimited subscribers also enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases and receive automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

About Regal:
Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,808 screens in 428 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of December 31, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Media Contacts:
Richard M. Grover
Head of Marketing, Regal
(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal

