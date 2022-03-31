Regal Partners with Variety -- the Children's Charity to Raise Money for Kids with Special Needs

The collector's item pin will be available at Regal locations nationwide for a minimum donation of $3.00 starting March 31, 2022, through the month of April.

Illumination's Despicable Me franchise, which includes Minions, is the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history, beloved by audiences of all ages around the globe. Illumination is proud to support Regal and Variety – the Children's Charity in their vital and invaluable campaign.



"Regal has a long history of giving back to the communities our theatres operate in," said Ken Thewes, CMO at Regal. "We are truly excited to partner with Variety – the Children's Charity on this nationwide fundraising effort. Variety has made a difference in so many children's lives and with the help of our friends at Illumination, proceeds from these limited-edition pins will benefit programs that assist children with a disability or are disadvantaged."

About Regal

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,771 screens in 504 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of February 28, 2022. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

About Variety - the Children's Charity

Variety – the Children's Charity has a 94-year legacy of caring for children across the globe when family income, insurance, and the government cannot. Since its founding in 1928, Variety has grown to 41 chapters throughout the world and raised more than $1 billion to assist the treatment and care of children who have a disability or are disadvantaged. Through direct grants and programs, Variety provides the gifts of independence, self-esteem, mobility and communication; survival, recovery, well-being and health; and education, confidence and achievement for children who have a disability or are disadvantaged.

About Minions: The Rise of Gru

This summer, from the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world's greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema's most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It's not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.

When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin)— Gru, their most devoted fanboy, interviews to become their newest member. The Vicious 6 is not impressed by the diminutive, wannabe villain, but then Gru outsmarts (and enrages) them, and he suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

Featuring more spectacular action than any film in Illumination history and packed with the franchise's signature subversive humor, Minions: The Rise of Gru stars a thrilling new cast, including, the Vicious 6: Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, whose chain belt doubles as a lethal disco-ball mace; Jean-Claude Van Damme as the nihilistic Jean Clawed, who's armed (literally) with a giant robotic claw; Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, whose traditional nun's habit hides her deadly nun-chucks; Dolph Lundgren as Swedish roller-skate champion Svengeance, who dispenses his enemies with spin kicks from his spiked skates; and Danny Trejo as Stronghold, whose giant iron hands are both a menace to others and a burden to him.

The film also stars Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, an aspiring mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, an acupuncturist with mad kung fu skills, and Oscar® winner Julie Andrews as Gru's maddeningly self-absorbed mom.

Steered by the franchise's original creators, Minions: The Rise of Gru is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. The film is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions), co-directed by Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films), and features the iconic voice of Pierre Coffin as the Minions and a killer '70s soundtrack courtesy of legendary Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

