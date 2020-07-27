Regal to Resume Theatre Operations Beginning Friday, August 21

Christopher Nolan's Tenet , opening in the U.S. on Thursday, September 3, will headline new films coming to the theatres like Unhinged, Greenland and Broken Hearts Gallery , along with the strong slate of highly-anticipated films scheduled to release throughout the remainder of 2020, including Wonder Woman 1984 , Black Widow , No Time to Die , Soul, The King's Man and many more.

"Welcoming theatergoers back to our cinemas will be a celebration for not only our team and our industry, but most importantly for the fans who have been anxiously awaiting the year's upcoming releases," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. "With the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities as our top priority, we are happy to invite audiences to return to the timeless theatrical experience that we have all dearly missed."

Regal theatres will enforce the previously announced health and safety measures that adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines, including innovative sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols, and mandatory mask policies for Regal employees and guests.

Regal will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow any changes to regulations or guidance from public health officials. For additional information, please visit our mobile app or online at REGmovies.com.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,128 screens in 539 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of June 30, 2020. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Media Contact:

Richard M. Grover

Regal, Vice President of Communications

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal

Related Links

http://www.REGmovies.com

