Regal Welcomes Dennis Quaid to Knoxville

"Regal is honored to host the esteemed actor Dennis Quaid at this year's benefit screening. Dennis is a Hollywood icon bringing to life some of the most memorable characters on the big screen and we are excited to welcome him to East Tennessee," said John Curry, Senior Vice President of Food Service at Regal and President of Variety. "We extend our deepest gratitude to our friends at Lionsgate for making this red carpet experience in Knoxville possible while helping us raise funds for Variety – The Children's Charity."

A limited number of tickets will be available for sale to the public at all Knoxville area Regal theatres starting on Tuesday, October 8 for $50 with all proceeds benefiting Variety – the Children's Charity. All event guests are invited to enjoy a catered reception in the Pinnacle lobby before Quaid walks the red carpet. After the red carpet reception, attendees will have the honor of being some of the first moviegoers to view the new film.

Director Roland Emmerich's Midway centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds. Midway will open in theatres nationwide on November 8. The film also stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, with Mandy Moore, and Woody Harrelson. Midway is written by Wes Tooke and produced by Roland Emmerich and Harald Kloser.

Quaid, who plays Vice Admiral William "Bull" Halsey in Midway, has a biography that boasts nearly 100 movie credits, including The Right Stuff, Great Balls of Fire!, The Rookie and A Dog's Purpose. This is his first appearance in Knoxville for the annual Variety charity premiere.

Variety – the Children's Charity is a multi-million-dollar philanthropic organization that empowers children with special needs to grow, socialize, and express themselves independently. With 44 chapters in 13 countries, Variety makes an impact on both local and national levels through medical equipment donations, specialized therapeutic programs and well-placed donations. Regal established the local chapter of Variety in 2001 and has since raised over $10.5 million to aid children in East Tennessee.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,295 screens in 549 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of August 31, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: www.REGmovies.com.

