Regan Ebert, Appointed to Board of Directors of Celsius Holdings, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced the appointment of Regan Ebert to the Company's Board of Directors. With a distinguished career spanning more than 20 years, Ms. Ebert brings expertise in brand marketing, media and advertising, and innovation strategy and commercialization.

Regan Ebert has experience at three of the top consumer packaged goods companies: PepsiCo, General Mills, and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. Most recently, from 2012 to 2019 Ms. Ebert served as Senior Vice President of Marketing for Dr Pepper Snapple Group. In this role, Ms. Ebert led brand marketing for a $3B portfolio of brands including CSD's, teas, juice and juice drinks and sparkling waters. In addition to brand marketing, Regan had responsibility for the media team, the Content Marketing Center of Excellence, the Hispanic Marketing Center of Excellence, and the Mexico and Canadian marketing teams.

Prior to joining Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Ms. Ebert spent 10 years with PepsiCo working in both their Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods divisions. She also spent 5 years at General Mills working in several divisions including snacks, cereals and desserts.

Ms. Ebert earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame and a Masters of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Texas at Austin.

John Fieldly, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Ms. Ebert was selected after the most exhaustive search for a new independent director, and we could not be more thrilled to add a leader with her broad and noteworthy expertise to our board. Her tenures at PepsiCo, General Mills, and Dr Pepper Snapple Group, provide highly relevant experience, enabling her sought after brand marketing and media expertise to seamlessly transition and benefit Celsius and our Board of Directors. Both our management and Board of Directors look forward to benefitting from her addition to our team."

CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides.

