Seven Regan Zambri Long Attorneys Named to 2026 Washington, DC Super Lawyers List

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long PLLC is pleased to announce that seven of the firm's personal injury attorneys have been named to the 2026 Washington, DC Super Lawyers and the 2026 Washington, DC Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists.

The following attorneys received recognition:

Founding Partner Patrick M. Regan

Founding Partner Salvatore J. Zambri

Founding Partner Victor E. Long

Partner Paul J. Cornoni

Partner Jacqueline T. Colclough

Partner Christopher J. Regan

Attorney Emily C. Lagan was named to the Rising Stars list.

This is the second consecutive year that Salvatore Zambri was named to the Top 10 Washington, DC Super Lawyers list. This recognition places him among a select group of attorneys ranked highest in the region based on the Super Lawyers selection process.

For the second year in a row, both Patrick Regan and Paul Cornoni were named to the Top 100 Washington, DC Super Lawyers list.

"We are proud to have seven members of our team recognized by Super Lawyers this year," said Patrick Regan. "This recognition reflects the dedication and skill our attorneys bring to every case on behalf of our clients."

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. No more than five percent of lawyers in any state are named to the Super Lawyers list; no more than 2.5 percent are named to the Rising Stars list.

About Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Regan Zambri Long PLLC is a Washington, DC personal injury law firm representing clients in cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, birth injury, premises liability, and other serious injury matters throughout DC, Maryland, and Virginia. The firm's attorneys include three partners who are board-certified in civil trial law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, and two partners who have been inducted into the Lawdragon Hall of Fame. The firm has secured numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements on behalf of its clients. Visit rhllaw.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Wendy Lindars

202-960-4596

[email protected]

SOURCE Regan Zambri Long PLLC