Regard Expands Platform to New Specialties, Making Progress Toward Use Across All Admitted Patients

Expansion of platform, currently focused on hospital medicine, to cardiology and surgery departments will bring diagnostic insights at the point of care to nearly all patients treated in a hospital setting

Expansion marks first step toward deploying Regard's diagnosis and documentation platform across every inpatient specialty

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regard, the leading diagnosis and documentation platform that reviews all data in the electronic health record (EHR) to recommend diagnoses, today announced the expansion of its platform into cardiology and surgical service lines, enabling health systems to use Regard across nearly all admitted patients in a hospital setting.

Until now, Regard has primarily supported hospitalists – the physicians responsible for the acute management of admitted patients – who typically see 50–55% of patients admitted to hospitals. With this expansion, health systems will be able to deploy Regard for patients admitted directly under cardiology and surgical teams, opening the platform to a large population of hospitalized patients who previously could not benefit from Regard's AI-driven diagnostic insights and documentation capabilities.

"When every clinician in a system uses the same intelligence layer for documentation, each encounter becomes more informed by the last, and values compound significantly. Over time, this improves care coordination, documentation quality, and reimbursement across the entire inpatient journey," said Eli Ben-Joseph, Co-founder and CEO, at Regard. "Initially expanding into cardiology and surgery allows us to reach the largest volume of patients that stand to benefit. This is just the first step in our broader push to support all specialist settings, with a simple vision in mind: Regard on every admitted patient."

Regard's platform leverages AI to review all data in the EHR and recommend diagnoses in real-time with clinically relevant evidence, generating a draft note before the physician enters the room. Unlike traditional tools that focus on reviewing what is already documented or back-end revenue recovery, Regard improves documentation by embedding diagnostic intelligence directly into clinician workflows – with accurate notes for the physician in their preferred style. This approach enhances care, improves quality and compliance, and unlocks earned revenue.

The expansion into new specialties was driven by strong demand from existing customers seeking broader deployment across their inpatient services and is already in the pilot phase with specialist clinicians. The Guthrie Clinic, a nonprofit health system recognized for its commitment to innovation, is among the organizations working with Regard to bring proactive documentation to additional service lines.

"We're always looking for innovative solutions that improve care delivery while supporting our clinicians, and partnered with Regard because of their unique approach to improving documentation at the point of care rather than through back-end fixes," said Dr. Zeshan Anwar, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Guthrie. "We've seen meaningful results with Regard's platform and we're eager to build on this progress. Extending this approach to documentation across more of the inpatient experience helps ensure our physicians have the insights they need to deliver the best possible care – to every Guthrie patient."

The expansion builds on Regard's broadening technology footprint. In recent months, the company has announced new deployments of its technology at Cedars-Sinai hospitals and a collaboration to integrate its platform with Microsoft Dragon Copilot – bringing the benefits to tens of thousands of physicians and millions of patient encounters.

About Regard

Regard is the leader in AI-powered clinical diagnosis and documentation. The company's documentation platform reviews all data in the electronic health record to recommend diagnosis and generate draft documentation directly in the physician's workflow, at the point of care. This helps health systems get the most value out of their clinical data: elevating patient care, improving documentation quality, and enhancing hospital finances. Regard's technology is used by thousands of clinicians across more than 150 hospitals nationwide and has recommended millions of diagnoses that would have otherwise been missed.

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SOURCE Regard