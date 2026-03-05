Regard to Showcase Partnership with Microsoft Dragon Copilot at HIMSS 2026

Regard is a strategic inpatient partner in the Dragon Copilot ecosystem, highlighting how ambient AI and clinical intelligence integrate to help improve diagnoses and unlock earned revenue

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regard , the leading diagnosis and documentation platform that reviews all data in the electronic health record (EHR) to recommend diagnoses, today announced it will be featured in Microsoft's Dragon Copilot demonstrations at the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, being held March 9-12, 2026 in Las Vegas. The activation will offer healthcare leaders a view into how the combined technologies work together inside real clinical workflows, helping clinicians capture diagnoses more accurately, surface critical insights, and improve quality.

"Dragon Copilot captures physician and patient conversation in the room. Regard ensures nothing in the chart gets missed. Together, they give clinicians the full picture, allowing them to focus more on patients and less on documentation," said Dr. David Kirk, Chief Medical Officer of Regard. "As a strategic inpatient partner in the Dragon Copilot ecosystem, we're excited to continue working with Microsoft to combine AI capabilities and deep clinical intelligence into one, seamless experience for clinicians."

Regard's Proactive Documentation platform is currently deployed in more than 150 hospitals nationwide. To date, Regard has recommended more than 12 million clinician-accepted diagnoses for patients, unlocked over $200 million in earned revenue, and improved capture of comorbid conditions and major comorbid conditions across health system customers.

"Through Dragon Copilot, hospitals will gain streamlined access to Regard's capabilities within a workflow that clinicians already rely on – expanding the reach of clinical intelligence driven diagnoses and documentation", said Tarun Mehra, Partner, Healthcare Strategy & Partnerships, Microsoft. " By enabling this integration, we are accelerating adoption of clinician-trusted AI in everyday care delivery."

See the collaboration live at HIMSS 2026

Attendees can experience the integrated workflow, being implemented with a group of early adopter health systems, during Microsoft Dragon Copilot demonstrations at HIMSS 2026 at Booth #2812 at the Venetian Level 2.

"Sentara Health is integrating Regard's diagnosis and documentation technology within Dragon Copilot to save time, improve revenue integrity, and most importantly improve care," said Dr. Joseph Evans, VP, Chief Health Information Officer at Sentara Health. "By combining Dragon's ambient conversation capture with Regard's ability to surface key insights from data, we expect to help our clinicians identify comorbidities and relevant diagnoses in real time without adding steps to their workflow. Our goal is straightforward: strengthen the clinical picture, reduce documentation burden, and support more informed decision-making at the point of care."

With Regard accessible through the Dragon Copilot experience, the AI clinical assistant reviews both the newly captured patient-clinician conversation and the patient's full longitudinal medical record.

Within seconds, Regard surfaces additional clinical insights and new diagnoses directly inside the workflow. For example, if a note initially captures a general diagnosis such as heart failure, Regard may identify and present supporting clinical evidence from across the chart (such as ejection fraction, medications, and lab results) to help clinicians document the patient's condition more accurately and completely.

The platform also reasons through all the data in the record for comorbidities and new diagnoses not yet documented. Clinicians can review the supporting evidence and add relevant diagnoses to the note with a single click, improving documentation accuracy while strengthening the overall clinical picture.

By combining what happens in the room with a comprehensive review of the entire medical record, the integration helps clinicians make more informed decisions while spending less time in the chart.

About Regard

Regard is the leader in AI-powered clinical diagnosis and documentation. The company's documentation platform reviews all data in the electronic health record to recommend diagnosis and generate draft documentation directly in the physician's workflow, at the point of care. This helps health systems get the most value out of their clinical data: elevating patient care, improving documentation quality, and enhancing hospital finances. Regard's technology is used by thousands of clinicians across more than 150 hospitals nationwide and has recommended millions of diagnoses that would have otherwise been missed.

