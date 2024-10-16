Regard Releases Upgrades to its Clinical Insights Platform, Expanding Diagnostic Coverage and Improving Accuracy

Following a recent $61 Million Series B fundraise, the company announces significant platform optimizations to accelerate product adoption and growth among healthcare systems

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regard , the AI-powered clinical insights platform that empowers clinicians to unlock the full potential of patient data, announced today the release of multiple upgrades to its core clinical insights platform that will expand diagnostic coverage, improve accuracy, and ultimately, advance the industry standard for product quality. The enhancements come shortly after the company raised $61 Million in a Series B fundraise led by OAK HC/FT.

"Today's upgrades underscore Regard's unique approach to product innovation, and represent critical steps toward scaling our clinical insights platform to accomplish our mission of bringing world-class healthcare to everyone," said Danny Tryon, Director of Product at Regard. "By investing in Regard's robust intelligence infrastructure, we're able to be more nimble and responsive to our customers' evolving needs, reducing time on the backend and improving the industry standard for product quality."

These platform enhancements include a first-of-its-kind, no-code diagnostic builder designed to significantly reduce the time and resources needed to develop and scale critical diagnoses, ultimately reducing the time to realize clinical insights that could impact patient care. It also enables Regard's clinical staff to have an even deeper relationship with the diagnostic algorithms, and facilitates the delivery of higher quality of care. Additional upgrades will reduce unnecessary friction within the engineering process and better support data normalization, specifically enabling the platform to ingest and provide actionable insights from unstructured data.

This upgrade enables:

100x faster development time for new diagnostic coverage enabling Regard to scale to all specialties and clinical arenas

Enhanced ability for Regard to catch and prevent errors, leading to improved outcomes for patients

Reduction in the time for health systems to achieve a greater ROI

"The healthcare industry has seen a massive influx of AI technologies hitting the market over the past year, yet most are focused on adding more data into the EMR," said Eli Ben-Joseph, co-founder and CEO of Regard. "While this is helpful, there needs to be a shift to focus on how AI can ensure doctors are leveraging the data in the EMR to provide the highest quality of care. This product expansion helps Regard do just that. We continue to prioritize how we normalize and translate critical data to support accurate clinical diagnostics and reduce data overload."

Researchers at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital recently estimated that a harmful diagnostic error occurred in 1 in every 14 patients hospitalized, the majority of which were preventable. Regard's platform helps eliminate these preventable errors by surfacing critical insights from an analysis of the EHR to clinicians, ensuring no critical information is missed. Since early 2024, the company has doubled the number of diagnoses its technology has surfaced to clinicians, bringing the total to over 4 million.

