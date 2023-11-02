RegASK Welcomes New Chief Product & Technology Officer

The RegTech company hires industry leader to strengthen and scale its product offering

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RegASK , a global regtech SaaS platform that enables businesses to leverage AI to scale their regulatory and compliance capabilities, announces the appointment of Amenallah (Amen) Reghimi as its new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO).

Amen comes to RegASK with more than a decade of experience managing SaaS product innovation strategies that streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive revenue growth. At RegASK, he'll use his expertise to strengthen and scale RegASK's AI-powered tech products.

"I see tremendous opportunity within the regulatory affairs industry for these products," Amen said. "Combining technology with RegASK's community of regulatory experts has the potential to reform and accelerate the way companies inform their regulatory and compliance strategies. It's my goal to make RegASK the trusted and premiere regtech partner."

Amen previously worked at Perx Technologies, where he led the transformative shift from a sales-centric strategy to a product-driven approach. Under his leadership, the platform became more user-centric and streamlined, contributing to a surge in user engagement— from 2 million to over 40 million users.

Prior to Perx, Amen worked as the Vice President of Product Management at JAGGAER where he managed a broad product portfolio and launched 5 successful new products. While there, he expanded the AI-focused team from inception to a global presence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amen, whose impressive track record of driving growth and innovation aligns with the direction we aspire to take," said Caroline Shleifer, CEO of RegASK. "His expertise will play a pivotal role to guide the vision for our technology and to scale it to new heights."

