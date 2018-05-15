Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards

Name of Product: Regency Ultimate direct vent gas stove fireplaces (models U37 and U39)

Hazard: The pressure release system can fail and cause the gas stove to explode, posing explosion and injury hazards.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gas stoves, turn off the gas supply to the unit, and contact Regency to schedule a free repair.

Consumer Contact:

Regency toll-free at 866-867-4328 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at u39@regency-fire.com or online at www.regency-fire.com and click on "U39 notice" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 13,700 (in addition, 11,300 were sold in Canada and 10 were sold in Mexico)

Description:

This recall involves Regency Ultimate U37 and U39 direct vent gas stove fireplaces. They were sold in black and have gold or silver trim around the glass doors. "Regency" is printed on the front, bottom left corner of the pedestals of the stoves. The following model and serial numbers are included in the recall and are printed on a label located on the inside of the front panel door.

Model Number Serial Number Range U39 41001 - 42602 223000001 - 223008520 315000001 - 315012548 U37 13735 - 13763 31001 - 31795 221000025 - 221002269 221031585 - 221031745 313000001 - 313000457

Incidents/Injuries: Regency has received three reports of the pressure system failing, and one report of the door hinge breaking, including one incident that resulted in minor cuts to the consumer's legs.

Sold At: Fireplace distributors and stores nationwide from January 2001 through January 2018 for about $2,800.

Importer: Fireplace Products U.S. Inc., of Blaine, Wash.

Distributor: FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd., of Canada

Manufacturer: FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd., of Canada

Manufactured in: Canada

In Conjunction With: Canada, Mexico

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66774r-eng.php

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

