RegeneRx Receives Stockholder Approval for Reverse Stock Split

News provided by

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

07 Aug, 2023, 16:06 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: RGRX) ("RegeneRx" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair, and regeneration, announced that, pursuant to the company's consent solicitation dated July 11, 2023, it has received consents as of August 3, 2023 from the holders of 51.07% of the Company's Common Stock in favor of the proposed reverse stock split, which is a prerequisite to allowing the Company to suspend its public reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and become a non-reporting, privately held company.

J.J. Finkelstein, the Company's CEO, commented, "We thank our stockholders for voting in favor of the proposed reverse stock split. We expect to effect a 1-for-100 reverse split in our outstanding shares of Common Stock on or about August 14, 2023.  Promptly thereafter, we expect to file the requisite Forms 15 to suspend our continued obligations to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended."

Any questions can be directed to Mr. J.J. Finkelstein at 301.208.9191 or by email to [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Please view risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings it makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update this information, as a result of future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also from this source

RegeneRx To Extend Consent Solicitation Vote

First Patient Enrolled into U.S. Phase 3 Neurotrophic Keratitis Clinical Trial with RGN-259

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.