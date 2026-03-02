REGENXBIO, Inc. Stockholders Have Rights - Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in RGNX Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired REGENXBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) securities between February 9, 2022 and January 27, 2026. REGENXBIO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company providing gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the Class Period? February 9, 2022 – January 27, 2026

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that REGENXBIO, Inc. (RGNX) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability of its Drug Candidate RGX-111

According to the complaint, defendants continually touted RGX-111 as one of its lead clinical-stage AAV therapeutic product candidate RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I using its proprietary NAV AAVP vector. Further, defendants announced in 2018 that RGX-111 had been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA and repeatedly represented that the Phase I/II RGX-111 studies were reporting positive results consistently highlighting "positive interim safety, tolerability, and biomarker data." Plaintiff alleges that in truth, defendants were aware of the serious safety issues relating to the RGX-111 study including the potential for CNS neoplasm and in November 2023 abruptly decided to de-prioritize its second-most advanced clinical candidate, RGX-111, and seek "strategic alternatives" for the program.

The complaint continues that on January 28, 2026, defendants announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold on its investigational gene therapy RGX-111 following preliminary analysis of a single case of neoplasm (intraventricular CNS tumor) in a participant treated in its Phase I. Further, the FDA also placed a clinical hold on RGX-121 citing "the similarities in products, study populations, and shared risk between the clinical studies." On this news, the price of REGENXBIO's common stock declined from a closing market price of $13.41 per share on January 28, 2026 to $11.01 per share on January 28, 2026, a decline of 17.8% in the span of just a single day.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against REGENXBIO, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by April 14, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against REGENXBIO, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP