Regie.ai Closes A-Round Funding With Additional $6 Million Investment from Khosla Ventures, Totaling $20.8 Million

AI-powered SaaS platform, Regie.ai, to use the additional investment to further already rapid growth accelerated by momentum in the generative AI technological landscape.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regie.ai , the generative AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that streamlines enterprise organizations' content creation workflows, today announced that it has closed its A Round with an additional $6 million investment from Khosla Ventures , the early investor behind Open-AI. This extends the company's Series A funding and brings total funding to date with previous participation by Foundation Capital, Scale Venture Partners and others, to $20.8 million.

Faced with ongoing economic turbulence and talent shortages, many businesses are turning to AI to jumpstart and streamline their current workflows. Regie.ai solves these pain points for enterprises - including AT&T, Spectrum Wireless, Crunchbase, Upwork, Asana, and more - by providing a first-of-its-kind generative AI platform for enterprise go-to-market (GTM) teams.

"Regie.ai is the only platform that can learn the voice of its customers," said Srinath Sridhar, CEO and co-founder of Regie.ai. "Nobody wants the same email sequence that general-purpose AI models will produce for everyone. Instead, Regie.ai learns the customer's customers through their CRM data, historic email outreach and results that it has shown, and the successful personas that have been targeted, and weaves that all into a unified campaign."

"We are excited to see developments in the generative AI space," said Kanu Gulati, partner at Khosla Ventures. "We invest early in companies that are making bold bets, and in Regie.ai we have a team that continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI today for the enterprise."

Regie.ai is building the world's first platform that leverages both the public datasets via GPT-3 and the private datasets that an organization has within this cloud to provide a custom campaign that is unique to their storytelling. Regie.ai builds on OpenAI's GPT-3 technology and is used by enterprise sales team to

Create custom Sales Sequences - Regie.ai writes original sequences in minutes using generative AI and best practices, making sequence writing time efficient and effective. It also integrates with leading sales engagement platforms like Outreach.io, SalesLoft, and Hubspot, reducing the time it takes to get your messaging in market and start seeing results.

makes it possible for sellers anywhere to quickly personalize their one-to-one emails, access the desired sales collateral and analyze their messages for inclusivity and effectiveness. Store relevant sales content - Regie.ai's Content Management System not only stores all of the content you generate, but can also create and analyze that content when it is shared with target personas, eliminating the need for additional expensive software solutions and supporting the trend toward consolidation.

Regie.ai by the numbers

Since its founding in 2020, Regie.ai's annual revenue growth has consistently increased, topping 365% year-over-year growth from 2021 to 2022 and coming off its strongest quarter in company history. Regie.ai currently has nearly 40 employees across 4 countries and in the past 12 months, the company strengthened its leadership bench with key hires including LeeRon Yahalomi, (Head of Customer Success, formerly of HR Tech Textio and EdTech DreamBox Learning), Nina Butler, (Head of Marketing, formerly of B2B SaaS gifting platform Alyce) and Thomas Tobin (Head of Product, formerly of B2B SaaS revenue acceleration platform Drift and cloud communications platform Twilio).

ABOUT Regie.ai

Regie.ai makes content creation more efficient and impactful for go-to-market teams by replacing slow, ineffective copywriters and agencies with highly advanced generative AI systems that make copy iterations based on hard data. Regie.ai's product generates content for each step in a sales sequence, and by integrating directly with sales engagement platforms like Outreach.io and Salesloft, it can sync optimized sequences, evaluate how those sequences perform and dynamically suggest improvements to the content library.

Regie.ai was founded by Dr. Srinath Sridhar and Matt Millen. Together, Sridhar and Millen bring a wealth of AI and sales experience, enabling them to create a transformational product. Dr. Sridhar was formerly the co-founder of BloomReach and Onera, and Millen was a former C-Level executive in sales, growth, and revenue for companies like Outreach.io, FLEXE, T-Mobile, Anthony Robbins Companies, Gateway Computers, and more. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with a global employee base.

Regie.ai has raised a total of $20.8 million in funding from Foundation Capital, Scale Venture Partners, South Park Commons, and Day One Ventures, with Khosla Ventures leading their most recent round. As a pioneer in providing support for the modern sales team, Regie.ai leverages its deep industry knowledge to provide best-in-class services to support GTM teams including AT&T, Crunchbase, Sophos, Auth0, and more.

