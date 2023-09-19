Regie.ai Elevates Enterprise Sales Strategies with Custom Generative AI Models

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of sales, personalization is the key to forging genuine connections and driving success. We're thrilled to announce a groundbreaking enhancement to the Regie.ai platform that takes personalization to an entirely new level - Custom Generative AI Sales Models. With this cutting-edge feature, Regie.ai is revolutionizing the sales landscape by allowing you to craft AI models that are tailored specifically to your company's unique identity, brand and buyer preferences.

Gone are the days of settling for generic, templated sales messaging. The Custom Generative AI Sales Models from Regie.ai empower you to create AI models that reflect your brand tone and voice, and your precise messaging requirements.

Dual Workflows for Maximum Impact

Our Generative AI Sales Co-Pilot boasts two transformative workflows designed to optimize your sales efforts. The first workflow, the Generative AI Sequence Co-Pilot, constructs sales sequences in moments, that can be seamlessly edited in our state-of-the-art sequence editor. These sequences can then be exported with a single click to top-tier Sales Engagement Platforms like Outreach, Salesloft, and HubSpot.

The second workflow revolves around executing sequences in real-time by your Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) and takes manual email personalization to an entirely new dimension. This process leverages Regie.ai Rapid Writer, honed to perfection through our innovative Prompt Lab.

Harnessing the Power of Data for Precision

As of today, Regie.ai AI models draw from an extensive wealth of data sources to create a customized experience. This includes content within our built-in Content Management System (CMS), the sequenced emails integrated within your Sales Engagement Platform, and even the emails that your SDRs personalize individually.

Our advanced AI classifier categorizes these emails into types such as Outbound, Inbound, Events, and Nurture. The top quartile of emails, identified based on performance, is then channeled into our AI pipeline to construct bespoke models.

Customization Tailored to Your Company

The outcome? Regie.ai-generated emails and sequences encompass both the structural framework of your existing emails and the intricate details that make your personalized communication shine. This amalgamation of structure, keywords, phrases, voice, technical insights, and product details is seamlessly incorporated into your AI models, all in an automated and customized manner.

With Custom Generative AI Sales Models by Regie.ai, you're not just personalizing; you're crafting an experience that echoes your brand's unique identity. Say hello to the future of sales, where AI tailors its prowess to your individuality.

SOURCE Regie.ai