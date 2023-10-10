Regie.ai Launches Integration with Salesforce.com to Improve Reporting & Persona-Based Message Generation

News provided by

Regie.ai

10 Oct, 2023, 10:11 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today we announce a pivotal enhancement to the Regie.ai platform with our new Integration with Salesforce CRM.

As the leading sales Co-Pilot for modern sales teams, Regie.ai is no stranger to industry-leading integrations. With established connectivity to sales engagement platforms such as Outreach.io and Salesloft, and marketing automation juggernauts like HubSpot, our latest integration pushes the envelope even further for what's possible with AI-powered selling.

This significant development was spearheaded by none other than Thomas Tobin, a distinguished enterprise product leader and former Director of Product at Salesforce. His expertise and deep insights into Salesforce's intricacies ensured a seamless and valuable integration for our users.

Why is this integration paramount for Regie.ai users?

  • Deeper Metrics: Dive into granular insights on the tangible impact of using Regie.ai. Track pipeline progression including meetings set, opportunities initiated, and the tangible value added to the pipeline due to Regie.ai.
  • Automated Persona Creation: By observing the meetings scheduled in Salesforce and discerning the personas of the prospects involved, Regie.ai refines its persona-creation process. This means heightened targeting precision, ensuring sequences reach the intended audience with impeccable personalization.

Sales is all about intercepting interest with the right buyers, at the right time, with the right message. That means riffling through Salesforce data to determine which titles your team is reaching out to currently, so you can target more of those primary personas with the right messaging in your prospecting.

The journey to perfecting sales automation and efficiency is ongoing, and at Regie.ai, we're committed to continually enhancing your experience. This Salesforce integration is just the beginning. With ever-evolving metrics and refined personalization, we're paving the path for transformative sales outcomes.

SOURCE Regie.ai

Also from this source

Regie.ai Releases New AI Model to Prevent AI Hallucinations in Sales Content Generation

Regie.ai Releases New AI Model to Prevent AI Hallucinations in Sales Content Generation

Regie.ai is the only Generative AI platform on the market that is designed exclusively to support the sales workflow. Therefore, its Generative AI...
Introducing the Regie.ai SDR Team Personalization Score: A New Era of Outreach Quality Measurement

Introducing the Regie.ai SDR Team Personalization Score: A New Era of Outreach Quality Measurement

In the dynamic landscape of modern sales, personalization isn't just a strategy - it's a necessity. Today Regie.ai unveils a groundbreaking...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.