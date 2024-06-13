Regis Rimbert Named CEO of Wolford AG

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group, announced today that Regis Rimbert has been appointed as CEO of Wolford AG by the Wolford AG's Supervisory Board, effective from June 14th, 2024. He succeeds Silvia Azzali, who has chosen to leave the company for personal reasons.

Rimbert has more than 20 years of distinguished leadership experience across the fashion and luxury sectors, spearheading transformative initiatives in retail, online, and international operations.

With pivotal roles at renowned brands like Prada and Dior, he excels in strategic planning, business development, crisis management, and operational excellence. His achievements include restructuring investments, optimizing supply chains, and establishing global distribution networks. He worked for Wolford, holding senior management positions from 2009 to 2013, during which time he significantly drove up the brand's sales and profitability through omnichannel transformation.

In his new role as CEO, Rimbert's mission is to drive the strategic transformation of the company, focusing on international development, enriching product lines, and innovating technology, all with the aim of making Wolford's innovative fabrics and high-quality products accessible to more customers.

Zhen Huang, Chairman of Lanvin Group said, "With 70 years of heritage, Wolford is an iconic skinwear brand renowned for its exquisite fabrics and top-notch innovations, as well as an integral part of the Lanvin Group family. Lanvin Group will continue to support the brand in its transformation, growth and expansion. We look forward to working with Wolford's new leadership to harness the brand's legacy and utilize its archives as we evolve our product categories and offerings, making Wolford an important growth engine for Lanvin Group."

Eric Chan, CEO of Lanvin Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Regis to Wolford. His extensive experience and visionary leadership make him the ideal candidate to lead Wolford to success. His vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to pioneering new trends and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We would also like to express our gratitude to Silvia Azzali for her valuable contributions to Wolford."

