Register Now for May 13 ANSI Dietary Supplements Meeting

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is convening a meeting on coordination of dietary supplements standardization activities just four weeks from today. The meeting will be held at 20 F Street, NW Conference Center in Washington, DC, and will explore how standards and related conformance programs can foster safety, quality, and trust in the global supply chain for supplements. Speakers representing perspectives from industry, federal agencies, and consumer groups will discuss the latest industry developments and opportunities for collaboration.

The draft agenda for the meeting is available on ANSI's website. There is no registration fee but advance registration is required by May 3. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations wanting to demonstrate their support for standardization's role in building consumer confidence in the dietary supplements market. ANSI is pleased to acknowledge NSF International and Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., as the first gold sponsors for the meeting.

The May 13 event is a follow-up to a December 2018 meeting [see related news item]. The audience will include manufacturers, retailers, government, professional associations, consumers, and more. Register today! Visit the ANSI Online event webpage for more information.

In related news, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a public meeting on May 16 in College Park, Maryland, to discuss responsible innovation in the dietary supplements industry. In February 2019 the FDA announced its intention to modernize and reform its regulatory oversight of dietary supplements.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations. The Institute represents the diverse interests of more than 125,000 companies and organizations and 3.5 million professionals worldwide.

The Institute is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

SOURCE American National Standards Institute