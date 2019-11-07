Registrar Corp Continues Expansion with Two Acquisitions

Registrar provides clients with a broad service and software offering to support their compliance and monitoring needs. With over 150 Regulatory Advisors and Specialists, offices in 18 countries, and unique SaaS technology capabilities, Registrar continues to invest in resources to ensure its clients meet or exceed their compliance requirements.

"We partnered with Registrar because the company aligned exceptionally well with our targeted investment thesis around the Food Safety Modernization Act and with our Bertram High 5 buy and build strategy," said Tom Beerle, Partner and deal lead for Registrar. "These two acquisitions, along with the acquisition of FDA Agents last year, support our goal of providing the most comprehensive suite of compliance solutions in the industry. We continue to seek business owners in the industry who wish to become part of our compliance platform."

In addition to the recent acquisitions, Bertram Labs, the firm's in-house software development and marketing services team, has actively supported Registrar's development of enhanced compliance and monitoring solutions.

"When we were looking to bring in an investment partner last year, we knew we wanted a group that could help accelerate our technology roadmap," said David Lennarz, Co-Founder and CEO of Registrar Corp. He added, "In the 15 months we have worked with Bertram, we have launched a number of innovative software tools that are completely new to the industry and are being enthusiastically adopted by our customers. We are also very excited about several significant product announcements coming in the next few months."

The investment in US Agent Services and RLS represent the second and third acquisitions completed by Registrar Corp. In October 2018, the Company also completed the acquisition of FDA Agents, Inc. Bertram and Registrar will continue to actively target add-on acquisitions of regulatory compliance firms, software businesses, and other companies that can expand Registrar's client base and range of services.

About Registrar Corp

Registrar Corp was founded in 2003 to help businesses comply with U.S. FDA regulations. Since opening its headquarters in Hampton, Virginia, USA, Registrar Corp has expanded to eighteen international offices and has aided more than 30,000 companies across 160 countries. Employees include former U.S. FDA officials, scientists, and industry experts. Registrar Corp offers FDA compliance assistance for the food and beverage, medical device, drugs, cosmetics, electronics, and tobacco industries. Visit www.registrarcorp.com for more information.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm with over $1.4 billion in committed capital targeting investments in lower middle market companies. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5SM and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5SM is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complimentary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bertramcapital.com for more information.

SOURCE Bertram Capital

Related Links

http://www.bertramcapital.com

