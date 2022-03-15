Registration for DEMOFEST 2022 Now Open

Consensus launches day one of registrations for the premiere Presales industry event, which will be held on May 18-19

LEHI, Utah, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the #1 Intelligent Demo Automation platform for Presales, today announced its DEMOFEST 2022 virtual event registration launch. Consensus has established DEMOFEST as the premiere Presales event, now entering its 3rd year, delivering all sessions live, and without cost to attendees. Also announced was an additional day of sessions for Consensus users and customers focusing on best practices and tactical training. Individuals interested in attending DEMOFEST can register here.

DEMOFEST

"Our mission with DEMOFEST is to provide teams with the best Presales insights anywhere in tech, along with actionable strategies they can use right now to elevate the function," said Consensus Founder and CEO, Garin Hess. "Presales is now in demand across the customer lifecycle. Unfortunately, too many organizations underinvest in arguably their most valuable resources. I want everyone who attends DEMOFEST to walk away having specific things they can start doing to scale." Speakers were carefully selected from among the industry's top thought leaders as well some of the most respected Presales leaders from global brands. The current lineup includes Peter Cohan, Don Carmichael, Chris White, John Care, James Kaikis, and Todd Janzen.

Scaling Presales while finding and retaining strong talent remain top priorities for Presales teams in 2022. In addition to DEMOFEST 2022, Consensus contributes to the elevation of the profession through extensive thought leadership, including the groundbreaking Sales Engineering Compensation and Workload report . This primary research has led to the development of several game-changing guides, including the Scaling Presales eBook, the 5-step Buyer Enablement Framework, and The Definitive Guide to the 6 Demo Types .

DEMOFEST 2022 will include case studies from customers who've used these strategies within their own teams, but will cover a wide variety of topics from hiring, aligning to other revenue teams, retention, of course demo-ing, and so much more. John Care, Managing Director

Mastering Technical Sales, has this to say, "DEMOFEST is a truly amazing event. A must-attend for every SE. You get to learn from the best of the best in the space of two days. Last year I personally walked away with over a dozen great new ideas!"

ABOUT CONSENSUS:

Consensus is intelligent demo automation software that helps you scale Presales. Using Consensus, your sales engineering team builds a library of reusable interactive video demos that Sales sends out on-demand. Consensus automatically personalizes the experience and tracks engagement, bringing prospects to live demos better educated and ready to talk specifics. This reduces unqualified demos to near zero and can double your SE team's productivity.

