Registration Launches for 2025 Responsible Care® & Sustainability Conference & Expo

Chemical Industry's Leading Safety & Sustainability Event Announces Robust Agenda featuring Visionary Keynote Speakers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today launched registration for its leading safety and environmental stewardship event, the Responsible Care® and Sustainability Conference. The 2025 Conference will take place May 4-7 at the Marriott Harbor Beach in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Educational programming will focus on advancing industry's role in, and commitment to, "Forging a Path to a Safe & Sustainable Future."

ACC also announced a robust agenda for the event, headlined by two visionary keynote speakers: Astronaut Colonel Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a shuttle mission; and, Gary Foote Chief Information Officer and Sustainability Lead for Formula 1's (F1) Moneygram Haas Team.

Col. Collins will share her journey from early years in the Air Force to her groundbreaking achievements in space, highlighting the importance of teamwork to achieving success and sharing her perspective on how to successfully lead in dynamic environments. Mr. Foote will share his experiences in enhancing sustainability in international motor sports, focused on ambitious carbon reduction goals, sustainable fuels, innovative chemicals, and advanced technologies.

"Each year, hundreds of industry experts join this premier event to learn and share innovative approaches to driving safety and sustainability," said Mitch Toomey, Vice President of Sustainability & Responsible Care at the American Chemistry Council. "We are thrilled to have these incredible speakers headlining our 2025 Conference agenda," he continued.

The keynote sessions offer a glimpse into the valuable insights and discussions that will occur at the 2025 Responsible Care and Sustainability Conference. Other agenda highlights include water stewardship, community engagement, process and occupational safety, supply chain collaboration, and much more. The conference provides industry professionals with the tools, resources, and insights to help advance operational and environmental performance.

Click here to register for the event.

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council's mission is to advocate for the people, policy, and products of chemistry that make the United States the global leader in innovation and manufacturing. To achieve this, we: Champion science-based policy solutions across all levels of government; Drive continuous performance improvement to protect employees and communities through Responsible Care®; Foster the development of sustainability practices throughout ACC member companies; and Communicate authentically with communities about challenges and solutions for a safer, healthier and more sustainable way of life. Our vision is a world made better by chemistry, where people live happier, healthier, and more prosperous lives, safely and sustainably—for generations to come.

SOURCE American Chemistry Council