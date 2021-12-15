Registration Now Open for Ellucian Live 2022

RESTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced open registration for Ellucian Live, the industry's top global technology conference. The action-packed, hybrid event will be held April 10-13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado and virtually, connecting customers and partners from around the world.

"We have an exciting event planned and are looking forward to engaging with our incredible community after another year of rapid transformation. Ellucian Live 2022's theme, Deliver the Future Now, reflects the needs of higher education and encourages us all to explore how technology can help deliver the campus of tomorrow, today," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian.

Ellucian Live 2022 will include three days of prominent panel discussions, product updates, company and peer-led sessions, executive and special guest keynotes, an interactive exhibit hall, networking opportunities and more. Attendees will have opportunities to learn best practices from peers, gain insights on new developments directly from Ellucian product experts, and connect with leading solutions providers.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

