Registration now open for Hyland's CommunityLIVE 2021 digital transformation event

Hyland's experts will showcase new technology solutions driving business success in the digital landscape and present inspiring customer success stories amid unforeseeable challenges. Attendees also will find exclusive networking opportunities with product experts, industry peers and knowledgeable partners.

CommunityLIVE is designed to help attendees develop new skill sets and knowledge that will accelerate their organizations' digital evolutions. The robust agenda offers a mix of live and on-demand classes, with more than 150 educational sessions and 23 hands-on training opportunities. Attendees will experience the engaging conference they've come to know and love from Hyland with access to industry-leading technology, innovation and thought leadership -- and a lot of fun along the way with activities like fitness and nutrition classes, trivia, magic shows and more!

In addition to product and industry general sessions throughout the week, this year's conference includes daily keynotes from Hyland executives and guests:

Wednesday, October 13 at 11 a.m. ET

at Bill Priemer , president and CEO, will kick off the main conference and share details on how Hyland can help organizations accelerate their digital evolution.

Leaders from Hyland's product, R&D and cloud organization will share Hyland's product vision and strategy updates, detailing the latest enhancements across Hyland's content services portfolio including OnBase, Perceptive, Alfresco and Nuxeo.

Thursday, October 14 at 11 a.m. ET

at Ed McQuiston , Hyland's EVP and chief commercial officer, will provide a state of the industry update and show how customers are leveraging content services capabilities to support new ways of working and connecting.

Communication coach Bronwyn Saglimbeni will share tips and techniques for bringing forward our best selves in a rising virtual work environment.

Friday, October 15 at 11 a.m. ET

at Michael Phelps , world champion swimmer, 23-time gold medallist and founder of the Michael Phelps Foundation, will discuss his athletic journey and the importance of mental wellness. This candid conversation with NBC Olympic primetime host and sportscaster Mike Tirico will provide insights into the dedication and perseverance needed to achieve greatness.

Friday, October 15 at 3 p.m. ET

at Sheryl Crow will perform from her Nashville studio for this year's closing session. With over 50 million albums sold worldwide and hits such as "All I Wanna Do," "Soak Up the Sun" and "The First Cut Is the Deepest," Sheryl Crow will provide a can't-miss concert to cap off CommunityLIVE 2021.

"With an unparalleled range of content services, Hyland offers organizations so many ways to accelerate their digital evolutions," Priemer said. "CommunityLIVE provides attendees with valuable insights and ideas to help them transform their operations, support new ways of working and create more meaningful connections with the people they serve."

Registration is now open and the main conference is free for all attendees. Attendees can participate in hands-on technical training courses on Monday and Tuesday for a fee. Follow #CommunityLIVE on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for additional details and exciting updates throughout the event.

Hyland thanks its 2021 Diamond sponsors: Amazon Web Services, Deloitte and Fujitsu.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

