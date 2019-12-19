Registration Now Open for IEEE International Symposium on Hardware Oriented Security and Trust (HOST) 2020
Hardware Demonstration Submissions Available to January 15
Dec 19, 2019, 08:33 ET
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for IEEE International Symposium on Hardware Oriented Security and Trust (HOST), taking place 4-7 May 2020 in San Jose, CA, USA.
Known as the premier symposium that facilitates the rapid growth of hardware-based security research and development, HOST is the globally recognized event for researchers and practitioners to advance knowledge and technologies related to hardware security and assurance. Register for HOST 2020 here.
HOST 2020 takes a unique approach to hardware-oriented security and trust technologies and will cover:
- semiconductor design, test, and failure analysis
- computer architecture
- systems security
- cryptography and cryptanalysis
- imaging and microscopy
- current and emerging developments of hardware-oriented services computing, research, trends, and applications.
There are still opportunities to present - hardware demonstration submissions are open and will be considered through January 15. Visit Hardware Demonstrations to learn more.
In addition to technical sessions and demonstrations, the program will include poster sessions, tutorials, and a new exhibit showcase offering networking and tools for attendees that help advance hardware-oriented security and trust research projects and applications in the near and long term.
Learn more about HOST at www.hostsymposium.org.
About IEEE Computer Society
