Registration Now Open for IEEE International Symposium on Hardware Oriented Security and Trust (HOST) 2020

HOST 2020 takes a unique approach to hardware-oriented security and trust technologies and will cover:

semiconductor design, test, and failure analysis

computer architecture

systems security

cryptography and cryptanalysis

imaging and microscopy

imaging and microscopy current and emerging developments of hardware-oriented services computing, research, trends, and applications.

There are still opportunities to present - hardware demonstration submissions are open and will be considered through January 15. Visit Hardware Demonstrations to learn more.

In addition to technical sessions and demonstrations, the program will include poster sessions, tutorials, and a new exhibit showcase offering networking and tools for attendees that help advance hardware-oriented security and trust research projects and applications in the near and long term.

Learn more about HOST at www.hostsymposium.org.

