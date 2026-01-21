Registration Now Open for the 2026 Mr. Health & Fitness and Ms. Health & Fitness Competitions

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in fundraising through online competitions, Colossal is excited to announce that registration is open for the 2026 Mr. Health & Fitness and Ms. Health & Fitness competitions, two nationwide online events celebrating individuals who embody strength, determination, and a long-term commitment to health and wellness. Fitness enthusiasts across the country can now enter at mrhealthandfit.com and mshealthandfit.com .

Do you have what it takes?

Designed to spotlight more than physical appearance alone, both competitions honor competitors who demonstrate consistency, discipline, and balance — values that define sustainable health at every stage of life.

"Health and fitness aren't built overnight; they're the result of daily choices, intentional recovery, and showing up even when motivation dips," said Colossal CEO Mary Hagen. "These competitions exist to celebrate that journey, not just the end result."

Open to participants from all backgrounds and experience levels, the competitions invite entrants to share their personal fitness stories while inspiring others to prioritize movement, strength, and overall well-being.

What Competitors Can Win

Each competition will award:

A $20,000 grand prize





Feature coverage in Muscle & Fitness Magazine (Mr. Health & Fitness) or a COVER feature in Muscle & Fitness HERS (Ms. Health & Fitness)





(Mr. Health & Fitness) or a COVER feature in (Ms. Health & Fitness) National recognition as a leader in health-focused living

A Platform for Purpose-Driven Fitness

In addition to celebrating personal achievement, both competitions proudly support The Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation , which provides critical assistance to children and families impacted by pediatric cancer.

How It Works

Interested participants can submit their entries at mrhealthandfit.com/register or mshealthandfit.com/register . Registration is free. Each entry is reviewed by a team member, and those accepted will be informed via email. Throughout the competition, public voting rounds allow supporters to champion the competitors they believe best represent the spirit of health and fitness. Anyone can vote for free once daily, with votes by donation available to support The Be Positive Foundation. These competitions are sponsored by Bucked Up, a product that boosts energy, builds muscle, and dominates your goals. Shop top-rated pre-workouts, creatine, protein sodas, and energy drinks designed to fuel every step of your fitness journey at buckedup.com .

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like these, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Learn more at colossal.org . Who's Next?

Anne-Marie Pritchett

[email protected]

SOURCE Colossal