Registration now open for the 3rd Annual 5k At The Runway at Ontario International Airport

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention runners, walkers and anyone looking for a new fun-filled way to spend a Saturday morning with family, friends and friends-to-be.

Early bird registration is now open for Ontario International Airport's (ONT) 3rd Annual 5K At The Runway, which will be held February 8, 2025, starting at the National Guard hangar along the south end of the airport property. The event will feature a 5k race, beginning at 8 a.m.; a 1-mile family walk/run at 9 a.m.; and an open community event from 9-11 a.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to run or walk a course that runs parallel to ONT's runway and offers a unique view of an airport that will serve more than 7 million passengers this year and ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in North America.

Early bird registration is $50 for the 5k and $20 for the family walk/run. The fees go up to $55 and $25, respectively, beginning December 14, and $60 and $30 the day of the event.

The community event is free to participants and the community at large, and will feature booths, food trucks, face painters and more.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will help support our USO, which is the third largest USO in the country and processes thousands of service members each year.

For information and registration, please visit https://raceroster.com/events/2025/95183/onts-5k-at-the-runway.

