Registration Now Open for The People's Artist Competition Presented by Johnny Depp and Supporting The Art of Elysium

PHOENIX, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, the nation's leading professional fundraiser for purpose-driven online competitions, announces that registration is now open for The People's Artist Competition presented by Johnny Depp, a lifelong creative across film, music, and visual art. The national call invites artists 18 and over across North America to share their craft while helping to raise money in support of The Art of Elysium.

The People's Artist competition offers artists working across every platform of art, including music, painting, acting, photography, fashion, poetry, illustration, pottery, and more, with the opportunity to win $25,000, the chance to appear in Artforum Magazine, and the honor of displaying their artistic vision at a showcase in The Art of Elysium's Salon in Los Angeles.

"There is a strange kind of magic in the way that artists see the world," said Johnny Depp, who presents the competition. "Art doesn't confine itself to neat little boxes, and nor should the creator. Art is everywhere in it, always. This competition is about supporting that creative vision and talent."

The fundraising campaign is designed to give artists visibility while helping expand access to creativity for communities facing emotional and social challenges, while celebrating authenticity and bringing communities together.

At The Art of Elysium, creativity is more than expression; it is connection. Since 1997, The Art of Elysium has empowered artists and communities through tailor-made programs designed to bring creativity to individuals navigating illness, isolation, and emotional hardship. By pairing volunteer artists with individuals in need, the organization creates moments of connection in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis.

"In Greek mythology, Elysium is the inner sanctum of heaven—the place where heroes go to sit at the foot of the divine. I have always believed that artists are the ones who dip into that same mysterious realm and return with gifts for the rest of us: songs, poetry, paintings, films. They inspire us and remind us how to dream," said CEO & Founder of The Art of Elysium Jennifer Howell. "The Art of Elysium was built around that belief—that creativity has the power to transform suffering into something transcendent. Our community of artists doesn't only create for the world at large; they bring their art directly into children's hospitals, elder care facilities, and communities facing some of life's most difficult circumstances, offering connection, imagination, and hope."

"Johnny embodies that spirit completely. As an artist, actor, and musician, he creates with generosity and fearlessness, and he understands that creativity belongs to everyone. 'The People's Artist' campaign was designed to celebrate that truth—that art cannot be contained within one discipline, and creativity is something every person carries within them."

Artists across all disciplines who enter can share their profiles with the public, where friends, family, supporters, and fans help decide the outcome through online voting.

"Creatives remind us what it means to feel, connect, and see the world in new ways. Through The People's Artist, we want to create space for visionaries to step forward and share their work—loud and proud. We're beyond thrilled to partner with The Art of Elysium to help ensure those creative voices get the visibility they deserve and to make a big impact," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal.

The competition winner will win $25,000 and be welcomed into the creative world of The Art of Elysium in a showcase at the Art Salon in Los Angeles, a gathering place dedicated to celebrating self expression and building community among artists, supporters, and cultural leaders.

As mentioned, The People's Artist winner will also appear in Artforum Magazine, the definitive publication on modern and contemporary art since 1962. For generations, this iconic publication has spotlighted innovators whose work shapes museums, institutions, collectors, and cultural conversations around the world.

Artists interested in participating can learn more and register at: https://peoplesartist.org/register.

Detailed competition information is available on the Rules, Terms, and Privacy pages located at the bottom of the competition website and on The Art of Elysium's FAQ page.

About The Art of Elysium

Founded in 1997 by Jennifer Howell, The Art of Elysium is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the power of art to heal and inspire. Built upon the belief that creativity is a vital force for connection and transformation, the organization brings artists from across disciplines—including music, film, theater, fashion, and visual arts—into children's hospitals, elder care facilities, veteran centers, homeless shelters, and other communities facing significant life challenges.

For nearly three decades, The Art of Elysium has built a vibrant artistic community committed to using their talents in service of others, creating opportunities for individuals in difficult circumstances to experience the joy, dignity, and healing power of creative expression.

Through year-round programs, collaborations with leading artists, and signature initiatives such as HEAVEN—an immersive art experience conceptualized each year by a visionary artist—The Art of Elysium continues to expand its mission of bringing creativity, compassion, and hope to communities in need.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins.

This Colossal competition serves as fundraising campaign for AIT, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which will grant donation funds to The Art of Elysium at the completion of the competition. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $207 million to support charities.

