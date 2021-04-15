Registration Open For DEKRA's 2021 Safety in Action® Conference

The 2021 theme is "Navigating the New Normal: A 360 Approach to Safety at Work," which will address how the Covid-19 pandemic is fundamentally changing the world of workplace safety.

"Our industry is going through a transformation, but the mission remains the same: To protect workers. That makes this year's conference more vital than ever before. The knowledge leaders gain from peers and experts will set them on a new path of safety," said Angelica Grindle, DEKRA Vice President of Client Engagement.

The conference's nearly 100 sessions will focus on seven tracks: Exposure Reduction, Supervisor and Manager Development, Executive Transformational Leadership, Serious Injury and Fatality Prevention, Human Performance Reliability, Industrial Ergonomics, and Total Worker Wellbeing.

A one-day Leadership Summit on Aug. 17 invites safety leaders across industries to share best practices and learn together about how to influence the success of its safety culture. The 2021 topic is "Brains, Behaviors & Culture: The Hidden Connections" which will help leaders understand the hidden connections embedded between exposure, the brain, and human behavior.

For Safety in Action® Steering Committee Co-Chair Charles King, Director of Environmental, Health and Safety at Armtec, "the ability to once again meet in person to share ideas, concepts, as well as industry success and failures throughout the last 12 to 15 months is refreshing." "Missing this opportunity to safely comingle with other safety professionals should not be missed."

The Safety in Action® Conference was moved to late summer to ensure the safety of employees, attendees, and community. The in-person conference will be followed on Sept. 8 by The Safety in Action® Digital Experience, a one-day virtual conference featuring the same tracks both in real time and on demand for three months.

About the Safety in Action® Conference:

The Safety in Action® Conference is the largest privately-held safety event in the U.S where employees at every level gather to address the top issues affecting safety today. Engaging breakout sessions and workshops focus on real-world applications of the latest safety best practices. The results are dynamic networking and discussion sessions, provoking the kind of action that moves safety forward.

About DEKRA North America:

As the global leader in safety at work, DEKRA North America is a partner to many of the world's largest organizations. With a passionate, scientific approach to transforming safety, our clients mitigate risk to their employees, assets, and reputation in a quantifiable manner and, in the process, enhance business performance. DEKRA North America is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 40,000 employees.

