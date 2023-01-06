Registration Open for Virtual Diesel Expo 2023

Free Training Event for Repair Shop Owners, Technicians, and Diesel Enthusiasts.

IRMO, S.C., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Alliant Power, Diesel Laptops is proud to announce the 4th annual Virtual Diesel Expo, May 16-18th 2023. Featuring a diverse range of industry experts and training material, the Virtual Diesel Expo offers a unique opportunity for shop owners and diesel technicians to develop business acumen and professional skills in a flexible online environment.

This year's Virtual Diesel Expo will include:

Light, Medium, Heavy-Duty and Off-Highway topics

Insight from leaders in the diesel industry

Technical trainings

Downloadable resources

$50,000+ in prizes and giveaways

"The goal of the Virtual Diesel Expo is to help everyone in a repair shop - from owners to technicians - increase their skills and profitability," said Tyler Robertson, Diesel Laptops Founder and CEO. "More customers, more revenue, more jobs completed. We know downtime is money lost and that's why the VDE delivers the range of content for free you'd expect to find at a live event; all online and on your own schedule."

"Alliant Power continues to promote educational access as it relates to current and future powertrain trends." says Alliant Power President & CEO, Houman Kashanipour "HK". "The VDE will provide access to training, education, and networking. Our industry is expanding and with continued awareness and education into existing and emerging fields, we will enable another generation to continue the foundation that has been set before."

The Virtual Diesel Expo will take place May 16-18, 2023, from 9am - 5pm EST. The event is free to attend, and all resources, webinars, and industry talks will be archived for ready access up to 30 days after the event.

To learn more about the Virtual Diesel Expo and sign up to attend, visit www.virtualdieselexpo.com.

About Diesel Laptops

Diesel Laptops provides diesel diagnostic equipment and knowledge for the commercial truck, automobile, and off-highway industries. Diesel Laptops is the leader in diesel diagnostic tools and repair information. Founded in 2014, the team leads with the motto 'Diagnostics Done Right', which is reflected in their products, training, and support. For more information, visit www.DieselLaptops.com.

About Alliant Power

Alliant Power is the nation's leading provider of premium engine repair components, specializing in Original Equipment fuel systems, turbochargers, and after treatment parts and installation kits for on road, off road, and marine engines. Our expansive product range and service network of certified repair experts will ensure the right repair done right the first time. Alliant Power provides new and certified remanufactured parts and offers complete kit solutions to facilitate faster quality repair. Our 50+ year relationships with industry leading manufacturers has made us the largest integrated provider of premium engine repair components. With the dedication of our technical, inside sales and operational staff in four U.S. time zones, we ensure our partners get the support and timely, accurate service they need; visit www.AlliantPower.com to learn more about our product offering and service network.

