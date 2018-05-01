Registration Open for Wounded Warrior Project Community Rides

During Community Rides, you'll have more than the chance to pedal alongside our nation's wounded warriors; you'll be able to show support and raise critical funds for WWP's life-changing programs and services.

If riding isn't your thing, you can join the many other New Yorkers who will be lining the streets to wave flags and cheer as the cyclists ride past.

For more information about getting signed up or getting involved in both rides, visit https://fundraise.woundedwarriorproject.org/srhamptons and https://fundraise.woundedwarriorproject.org/srbabylon.

Thursday, July 19

Packet Pick-Up When: 5:00 – 7:00 pm



Location: American Legion Post 1120, 80 Herbert Ave, Lindenhurst, NY, 11757





Friday, July 20

Babylon Community Ride When: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm



Start Location: Babylon Town Hall, 200 Sunrise Highway, Lindenhurst, NY, 11757 Finish Location: Overlook Beach, Ocean Parkway, Babylon, NY, 11702 Registration Fees:



May 1 – June 16 $25

June 17 – July 19 $35

Event Day Registration $50







Saturday, July 21

Hamptons Community Ride When: 8:30 am – 11:30 am



Start & Finish Location: Amagansett Farm, 551 Montauk Highway, Amagansett, NY, 11930 Registration Fees:



May 1 – June 16 $25

June 17 – July 19 $35

Event Day Registration $50



Since 2003, we've been tireless advocates for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and their families. If you are interested in impacting the lives of warriors and joining our team, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/125657.

About Soldier Ride

Soldier Ride® is a Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) program that empowers wounded veterans to push themselves beyond their comfort zones and begin their roads to recovery, alongside their fellow veterans. See how at http://woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/soldier-ride.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

