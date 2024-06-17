Registration Open: July 30 ANSI Brainstorming Session on Enabling Automated and Connected Infrastructure Through Public-Private Partnerships

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has opened registration for its July 30 brainstorming session on enabling automated and connected infrastructure through public-private partnerships (PPPs). This session will focus on specific opportunities and challenges related to this sector and explore the use of public-private partnerships to share information and identify priority standards development activities. ANSI's efforts are performed under a grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to support the implementation of the U.S. Government National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology (USG NSSCET).

The session will take place at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, 4901 Evergreen Rd, Dearborn, MI 48128. ANSI encourages interested organizations to have at least one representative attend in-person; however, limited remote participation is also available. Registration is requested by July 23.

Click here to see the draft agenda and register for the session.

An automated and connected infrastructure is a complex system where multiple technologies converge. Various forms of connectivity and automation are currently being utilized in infrastructure around the world. However, several factors need to be considered, such as how the technologies scale, operations increase, and services interoperate safely, cost-effectively, and sustainably. With a focus on transportation, this discussion-based event welcomes perspectives from a variety of stakeholders, including industry, standards development organizations, government, academia, and others about:

opportunities and challenges associated with infrastructure for automated and connected transportation;

how PPPs could accelerate standards development and technology integration to enable an automated and connected infrastructure; and

the relationship between standards readiness and relevant types of PPPs.

There is a longstanding recognition in the U.S. that standards are a building block for U.S. innovation, competitiveness, security, and quality of life. This fact has been formally recognized in U.S. law and policy, as well as in the United States Standards Strategy (USSS), and the USG NSSCET. The private-sector-led U.S. standardization system is one of the most wide-reaching, inclusive, and impactful public-private partnerships in our nation's history. As the USSS and USG NSSCET are implemented, and as partnerships grow, it is important to understand what has worked in the past, what options are on the table, and how to navigate standards development together.

"As the coordinator of the private-sector-led U.S. standardization system, ANSI is excited to explore how standards-driven public-private partnerships can enable critical and emerging technologies to successfully integrate into the marketplace," said Mary Saunders, senior vice president of government affairs and public policy.

ANSI is hosting a similar session on artificial intelligence and machine learning on July 17 in Arlington, VA. The results from both discussions are anticipated to inform best practices and identify considerations which could be applied more generally to various CETs and leveraged by the broader research and standards community. In September, ANSI plans to publish a publicly available report of findings. Learn more information about this initiative on the ANSI website.

