Registration Opens for Ellucian Live 2021, Industry's Top Global Technology Conference

"As this year's theme highlights, now more than ever , the higher education community is leading the way through a time of great uncertainty to re-build and re-imagine a better future for today's students and we are honored to be a part of this accelerated digital transformation," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "With an exciting lineup of keynotes, main stage customer and track sessions, we're building off the incredible engagement from our 2020 online event with new, immersive ways to connect our community with meaningful opportunities to listen, learn and lead the way together during this year's Ellucian Live conference."

Ellucian Live attendees will be able to customize their conference experience with content from 11 session tracks. In addition, on-demand content will be available to registrants outside of the live event content. The conference will include prominent panel discussions, fireside chats, product announcements, company and peer-led sessions, executive and special guest keynotes, an interactive exhibit hall, live Q&A and breakout meetings, networking opportunities and more.

In 2020, Ellucian Live pivoted quickly to an online format, due to the pandemic. The event had more than 22,000 registrants and 160 sessions.

For more information and registration details, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/ellucianlive.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

Lindsay.S[email protected]

703.915.7966

SOURCE Ellucian

Related Links

https://www.ellucian.com

