Registration Opens for Entry Level Linux Foundation Certified IT Administrator Exam

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the Linux Foundation Certified IT Administrator (LFCA) exam, previously announced to be in development, is now available for registration. Enrollees will be able to sit for the exam beginning January 15, 2021.

LFCA is a certification exam consisting of 60 multiple-choice questions that provides assurance that a certificant possesses knowledge of fundamental IT concepts including operating systems, software application installation and management, hardware installation, use of the command line and basic programming, basic networking functions, security best practices, and other related topics to validate their capability and preparedness for an entry-level IT position in the age of cloud computing. The exam is taken remotely with a live proctor monitoring via webcam and screen sharing.

The certification exam tests specific domains and competencies including:

Linux Fundamentals (20%)

System Administration Fundamentals (20%)

Cloud Computing Fundamentals (20%)

Security Fundamentals (16%)

DevOps Fundamentals (16%)

Supporting Applications and Developers (8%)

The LFCA is a pre-professional certification intended for those new to the industry or considering starting an IT career. This certification is ideal for users interested in advancing to the professional level through a demonstrated understanding of critical concepts for modern IT systems including cloud computing. The 2020 Open Source Jobs Report found 93% of hiring managers are having difficulty filling open source roles, and this certification aims to help close that talent gap.

"Countless individuals around the world would love to move into an IT career, but they do not know where to start," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP and general manager of training & certification at The Linux Foundation. "This certification will provide an onramp to this type of career that is attainable by those without existing experience. Our hope is certificants will then progress to more specific and complex technology topics, enabling them to advance their careers on a continual basis."

The exam was built virtually through Certiverse , a new online testing marketplace that leverages proprietary technology, artificial intelligence and industry-leading psychometric standards to create greater value for test-takers. By enabling asynchronous contributions and unique revenue-sharing compensation, subject matter experts were readily engaged and test development time and costs were significantly reduced.

The LFCA exam is available for enrollment now, with the ability to schedule an exam becoming available on January 15, 2021. Through December 8, 2020, the exam is discounted 40% with code CYBERSALE40 during The Linux Foundation's Cyber Monday sale . More information about the exam and topics covered in it is available here .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

