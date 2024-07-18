Registration Opens for Inaugural DevOps + Data Impact 2024

The event will take place from October 14 - 15 at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, the DevOps company for global teams requiring speed, quality, security, and governance at scale along the development lifecycle, announced its inaugural event, DevOps + Data Impact 2024. The event brings together a cross section of technology leaders to discover new strategies and proven practices for innovation during a time of rapid change.

IDC (International Data Corporation) predicts that by 2028, there will be 1 billion new logical applications worldwide — up from 531 million in 2024*. The continued expansion of applications and high user experience expectations presents both substantial risks and huge advantages to businesses. DevOps + Data Impact 2024 will cover how different organizations around the globe have used DevOps practices to build a competitive edge for their business with an eye on the future.

"This conference is a great opportunity for technology leaders to learn and share how they are accelerating innovation through strategic technology choices and essential DevOps processes centered around their people," said Jim Cassens, CEO of Perforce. "DevOps outperformers must quickly deliver applications while ensuring quality, security and compliance to create value within their software development. This is the conference that will showcase how to do this to take DevOps to the next level."

Speakers hail from Perforce, Delphix, Dell Technologies, Marriott International, M&T Bank, NatWest, Northern Trust, Toyota North America, Truist, U.S. Silica, and more.

Agenda of DevOps + Data Impact 2024 Includes:

Perforce's Vision and Roadmap for DevOps: Discover how businesses can gain a DevOps edge by further automating developer platforms, taking a developer-centric security approach, and democratizing data across development teams with an eye on AI.

Lessons in Leadership: Learn from leaders who are outperforming with DevOps practices and strategies.

DevOps Executive Strategy Forum: Hosted by award-winning CIO Ralph Loura, this series of roundtables with senior IT and product leaders will explore a spectrum of strategies designed to harmonize security, privacy, and quality with the pace of innovation.

Options for Modernizing App Development: Get to know proven technologies and approaches for automating DevOps, protecting data security and privacy throughout the application lifecycle, delivering developer platforms that improve productivity and improve experience, and other modern approaches to software development and AI innovation.

Attendees are encouraged to stay an extra day for the SustainableIT Impact Awards & Symposium, October 15-16. The event convenes IT and Sustainability leaders to tackle the most perplexing IT sustainability challenges impacting businesses today: responsible AI deployment, partnering across the tech value chain for sustainability, regulations, reporting, and compliance, and effective leadership of ESG strategy and execution. In addition, the event will recognize organizations that are making major strides advancing their sustainability, specifically in IT at the Sustainable Impact Awards & Gala on October 15th. Learn more about the SustainableIT Impact Awards and its previous honorees here.

The SustainableIT Symposium will include industry luminaries from National Grid, Save the Children, Lumiyo, ServiceNow, Deloitte, United Nations, Freddie Mac, Mastercard, and others with special keynotes, live case study sessions, and role-based breakouts intended to accelerate learning and adoption of technology sustainability best practices and standards.

Register for DevOps + Data Impact today.

*This event was formerly known as the Data Company Summit and was a flagship event for Delphix, the industry leader for DevOps test data management. Recorded session from the 2023 event can be viewed here.

About Perforce

The best run DevOps teams in the world choose Perforce. Perforce products are purpose-built to develop, build and maintain high-stakes applications. Companies can finally embrace complexity, achieve speed without compromise, improve security and compliance, and run their DevOps toolchains with full integrity. With a global footprint spanning more than 80 countries and including over 75% of the Fortune 100, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Power Innovation with Perforce.

Source: IDC, 1 Billion New Logical Applications: More Background, April 17, 2024

